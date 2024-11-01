Best plays from Gonzaga's exhibition win vs. Warner Pacific
The Gonzaga men's basketball will head into its highly-anticipated season-opening matchup against No. 8 Baylor with a swing of momentum on its side after breezing past NAIA-foe Warner Pacific, 109-52, in an exhibition bout on Wednesday.
The Zags shook off a few careless turnovers out of the gate to eventually build an insurmountable lead by the halftime break. After missing 14 of its first 21 field goals, Gonzaga started generating easier offense through its defense, as Mark Few and the coaching staff deployed a full-court press to shake Warner Pacific out of rhythm. At the same time, the Bulldogs capitalized off errant passes with easy scores in transition, including a handful of highlight dunks from Michael Ajayi, Khalif Battle and others.
Watch the best moments from Gonzaga's exhibition win over Warner Pacific:
