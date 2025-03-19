Betting odds, point spread for Gonzaga vs. Georgia NCAA Tournament first round
A battle of the Bulldogs from Wichita, Kansas, helps tip off the 2025 NCAA Tournament as 8-seed Gonzaga and 9-seed Georgia battle in a first-round matchup from Intrust Bank Arena.
The Zags (25-8, 14-4 WCC) and the Bulldogs (20-12, 8-10 SEC) are set to square off at 1:35 p.m. PT on Thursday for the right to move onto the second round and play No. 1 seed Houston.
Gonzaga earned an automatic bid with a 58-51 win over Saint Mary's in the West Coast Conference championship game from Las Vegas, but despite ranking top 10 in the NET, the Zags were put on the 8-seed line to start their 26th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. Gonzaga opened as a 4.5-point favorite over Georgia shortly after Selection Sunday wrapped, though the spread has now moved to 6.5 points on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Gonzaga vs. Georgia Odds, Spread and Total
Spread:
- Gonzaga: -6.5 (-110)
- Georgia: +6.5 (+110)
Moneyline:
- Gonzaga: -275
- Georgia: +220
Total: 150.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Gonzaga vs. Georgia How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 20
- Game Time: 1:35 p.m. PT/4:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Intrust Bank Arena | Wichita, Kansas
- How to watch (TV): TBS
Gonzaga vs. Georgia ATS Betting Trends
- Gonzaga is 14-19-0 against the spread this season and has covered in five of its last seven contests
- Georgia is 17-15-0 against the spread this year and has covered in five of its last six games
- The Zags are 9-1 straight-up in their last 10 games — all as the betting favorite
- The total has hit the "over" in five of Georgia's last seven games
- The Zags are 6-3 ATS when they have more rest in between games than their opponent
- Georgia failed to cover in three of its previous four games played on a neutral court this season
- Gonzaga is 3-0 straight-up all-time in 8-seed vs. 9-seed games
- The total has gone "over" in four of Georgia's last five games when playing as an underdog
Gonzaga vs. Georgia Prediction and Picks
Mike White's Bulldogs survived the gantlet that is the SEC, finishing with 20 total wins on the season despite facing the toughest conference schedule among its fellow league members. Boasting strong rebounding numbers, Georgia's resume also stands out immediately with wins over a No. 1 seed (Florida), a No. 2 seed (St. John's) and a No. 3 seed (Kentucky).
The Zags didn't collect as many high-caliber victories during the regular season, though it's not unreasonable to think that a team ranked near the top 10 in multiple predictive metrics websites was underseeded by the selection committee as the 8-seed in the Midwest Region. Gonzaga is ranked No. 9 in the country on KenPom.com with the ninth-best offense in terms of efficiency, paired with a top-30 defense that's steadily improved since mid-January. In fact, the Zags have been the 15th-most efficient team in the country on the defensive end of the floor since Jan. 25, according to another predictive metrics site, barttorvik.com.
Georgia has the athleticism up front to pose some trouble for Gonzaga, namely in freshman center Asa Newell (15.3 ppg, 6.8 rpg). If any team is going to be well-prepared for such a matchup, though, it's Gonzaga. With Few at the helm, the Zags have made it past the first round of the NCAA Tournament every year it's been played since 2008. And unless someone on Georgia has a Stephen Curry-esque performance on Thursday, the Zags will be going onto the second round to likely play Houston for a trip to the Sweet 16 at stake.
PICK: Gonzaga -6.5 (-110 odds via FanDuel Sportsbook).
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
