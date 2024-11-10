Gonzaga Nation

Betting odds, spread for Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball game

The Bulldogs are favored by double-digits over the Sun Devils

Cole Forsman

Gonzaga head coach Mark Few.
Gonzaga head coach Mark Few. / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
The Gonzaga men's basketball team looks to build off its season-opening win over Baylor on Sunday when it hosts another Big 12 opponent, Arizona State, at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

The Bulldogs (1-0) appeared to be in midseason form in their first game of the 2024-25 campaign, as they went 40-of-71 (56.3%) from the field and knocked down 13 3-pointers in the 101-63 blowout. The 38-point victory marked the program's largest win over an AP top-10 team and the largest by any team in a season opener against a top-10 opponent in AP Poll history.

“We put 100 up today on a great team and kind of a scary team," Gonzaga head coach Mark Few said after the game. "I mean, they're really, really, really athletic and can do a lot of different things on the defensive end, mix it up. And I thought it was a game where they were switching every screen, which sometimes takes a little rhythm out of you."

Defensively, the Bulldogs limited Baylor's two preseason All-Big-12 players Norchad Omier and Jeremy Roach to 26 points and 7-of-21 (33.3%) from the field. Likely NBA prospect and five-star freshman V.J. Edgecombe was held to four points.

Mark Few and company will look to slow down another highly-touted freshman and probable NBA player in Arizona State's Jayden Quaintance. The 17-year-old won't be draft-eligible this spring, though he's already projected to go inside the top 20 in mock drafts for 2026.

Quaintance played a key part in the Sun Devils' 81-74 win over Santa Clara in Las Vegas on Friday, as the 6-foot-9 big man had 13 rebounds and four blocks. BJ Freeman led the way with 17 points off the bench. Arizona State went 15-of-36 from behind the arc.

The 7-point win put the Sun Devils at 1-1 against the spread to start the season. Arizona State was an 18-point favorite against Idaho State. Gonzaga is 1-0 ATS.

Here are the latest betting odds for Arizona State at No. 6 Gonzaga men's basketball matchup Sunday afternoon.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Arizona State at Gonzaga Betting Odds, TV Channel

Spread: Gonzaga -18.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 158.5 (-110)

Game time: Sunday, Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. PST/5 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

