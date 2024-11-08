WCC power rankings: Gonzaga firmly at No. 1 after blowout win over Baylor
What a start to the college basketball season for Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs.
While programs across the country are still finding their identity, the Zags appeared to be in midseason form throughout their season-opening victory over No. 8 Baylor earlier this week at the Spokane Arena. From start to finish, the Bulldogs thoroughly outplayed a talented Bears squad that, despite having star-studded freshmen and experienced transfers, lacked continuity amongst each other in comparison to their opponent.
“Fair to say Gonzaga, returning eight or nine [players], looked like that,” Baylor head coach Scott Drew said after the game. “And us, with one returning starter, looked like that.”
Continuity was Drew’s first takeaway from the 101-63 final on Monday. In the history of the Associated Press Top 25 poll, the 38-point margin marked the largest margin of victory for any team over a top 10 opponent to start a season.
“I think we understand this is only game one,” Huff said. “So there's a long way to go. We're not where we need to be quite yet. But it was a good first game. I think everyone who played made a big impact and we're really, really happy with how we play tonight, but we also understand it's November right now, and we're playing for March.”
While to Huff’s point it was only one game, Gonzaga’s emphatic triumph on opening night has it firmly grasping the No. 1 spot in our first West Coast Conference power rankings.
1. GONZAGA (1-0)
Last result: 101-63 W vs. Baylor (11/4)
Gonzaga’s depth legitimizes its national title aspirations. Five players finished in double-figures in scoring against Baylor, with senior guard Nolan Hickman leading the way with 17 points and three 3-pointers. Senior forward Graham Ike scored 11 points in the second half to finish the night with 15, while redshirt sophomore Braden Huff (14 points) and sophomore wing Dusty Stromer (11 points) led the bench with 25 points combined between the two. Khalif Battle caught fire from deep in the second half to end his first game as a Zag with 12 points. Next: Sunday vs. Arizona State (2 p.m., ESPN)
2. SAINT MARY’S (1-0)
Last result: 76-69 W vs. Towson (11/4)
The Gaels are still looking for their go-to scorer this season, but that concern didn’t matter in their season-opening win over the Tigers. Six players finished in double figures for Randy Bennett, as Arizona transfer Paulius Murauskas (14 points, 13 rebounds) and 6-foot-6 redshirt senior Luke Barrett (14 points, 11 rebounds) recorded double-doubles to lead the team. Sophomore guard Jordan Ross had 14 points and five rebounds in his first career start. Next: Thursday vs. Chattanooga (7 p.m., ESPN+)
3. SANTA CLARA (1-0)
Last result: 85-78 W vs. Saint Louis (11/4)
The Broncos held on for an impressive victory over the Billikens at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on opening day. Led by Adama Bal’s 24 points, Santa Clara shot 12-of-35 (34.3%) from 3-point range and 17-of-20 from the charity stripe. Camaron Tongue, a 6-foot-7 senior, scored a career-high 18 points. Nine players played at least 15 minutes for Herb Sendek. Next: Friday vs. Arizona State (Las Vegas, 5 p.m. FloSports)
4. SAN FRANCISCO (1-0)
Last result: 86-78 W vs. Cal Poly (11/5)
The path to 1-0 for Chris Gerlufsen’s team wasn’t always the smoothest, though the Dons ultimately got the job done against a frisky Cal Poly squad. It looked as if San Francisco was ready to pull away early in the second half following a 6-0 scoring burst, only for the Mustangs to respond emphatically with a 20-5 run of their own to take a 62-56 lead at the 8:51 mark. Freshman wing Tyrone Riley IV helped the Dons climb out of the hole with six consecutive field goals to spark a 21-4 run. The former four-star recruit finished with 26 points, 24 of which came after halftime. Next: Saturday vs. Boise State (7:30 p.m., ESPN+)
5. OREGON STATE (1-0)
Last result: 80-57 W vs. Utah Tech (11/4)
Damarco Minor starred in his Beavers debut with 23 points, five rebounds and four steals. The SIU-Edwardsville transfer also knocked down three of his team’s six 3-pointers, while junior forward Michael Rataj chipped in 15 points and seven rebounds. Oregon State dominated the paint, where it outscored Utah Tech, 46-20. Next: Friday vs. Weber State (7 p.m., ESPN+)
6. WASHINGTON STATE (1-0)
Last result: 100-92 W vs. Portland State (11/4)
The Cougars stumbled out of the gate against the Vikings, as they found themselves down 21-5 against a team that was picked to finish sixth in the Big Sky conference by the league’s coaches. David Riley’s squad soon found its rhythm after Isaiah Watts nailed a transition 3-pointer that sparked a 29-7 run for WSU. Cedric Coward recorded his 10th career double-double with 23 points and 12 rebounds, while Watts finished with 20 points. Next: Friday vs. Bradley (8 p.m., ESPN+)
7. LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (1-0)
Last result: 99-55 W vs. Life Pacific (Non D-I; 11/4)
The Lions were one of three WCC teams that started the season with a matchup against a non-Division-I school. Alex Merkviladze paced with 22 points and nine rebounds. MJ Amey Jr., a 6-foot-2 San Jose State transfer, had 20 points in his LMU debut. Next: Friday vs. UC Irvine (7 p.m., ESPN+)
8. PEPPERDINE (1-0)
Last result: 77-64 W vs. Western Illinois (11/6)
The Ed Schilling-era in Pepperdine is off to a 1-0 start after San Francisco transfer Stefan Todorovic lit up the Leathernecks for 25 points, highlighted by a personal 11-0 run during the first half. Moe Odum helped stretch the lead in the second half, as the Pacific transfer finished with 18 points and knocked down three 3-pointers. Next: Saturday at UC Irvine (7 p.m., ESPN+)
9. PACIFIC (1-0)
Last result: 92-65 W vs. Jessup (Non D-I; 11/4)
Dave Smart’s decision to put 6-foot-4 junior Lamar Washington at the point of the offense worked swimmingly in the season-opener, as the Texas Tech transfer broke the school record for assists in a game with 15 against Jessup. Canadian transfer Elias Ralph had quite the debut himself with a career-best 30 points, as the Tigers shot 58.5% from the field and made 10 3-pointers in an offensive explosion down in Stockton, California. Time will soon tell if Pacific can keep it going against Division-I competition. Next: Friday vs. San Jose State (Manoa, Hawaii, 6:30 p.m.)
10. PORTLAND (1-0)
Last result: 83-70 W vs. Lewis & Clark (Non D-I; 11/6)
The Pilots had to overcome a 9-point deficit in the first half after committing 13 turnovers against the Pioneers, who also led 44-40 early in the second half. A 12-0 scoring run from Portland turned the game on its head down the stretch. The Pilots shot 10-of-20 from 3-point range and were led by Max Mackinnon’s 20 points. Next: Saturday vs. UC Santa Barbara (3 p.m., ESPN+)
11. SAN DIEGO (0-1)
Last result: 68-67 L vs. Rider (11/6)
The start to year three of the Steve Lavin era did not go in favor of the Toreros, who led the Broncs at halftime but couldn’t seal the win down the stretch. Kjay Bradley Jr.’s last-second layup attempt in traffic didn’t fall, as the San Diego City College transfer finished with 24 points in the loss. Next: Friday vs. Boston University (7 p.m., ESPN+)
