Corey Kispert leads Washington Wizards in loss vs. New York Knicks
Corey Kispert knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 18 points off the bench, but it wasn’t nearly enough as the Washington Wizards fell to the New York Knicks, 134-106, Monday night at Madison Square Garden.
The former Gonzaga men’s basketball standout also grabbed six rebounds, recorded two assists and one steal in 30 minutes. The Wizards (2-11), however, couldn’t slow down Jalen Brunson and Karl Anthony-Towns, who combined for 50 points as the Knicks went 51-of-91 (56.0%) from the field and 20-of-40 (50%) from 3-point range. Jonas Valanciunas and Carlton “Bub” Carrington also tallied 18 points apiece for Washington, which has now lost nine consecutive and two in a row by 20 or more points.
As for Kispert, he showed more than just the ability to stretch the floor against New York’s defense. He created opportunities for himself and others in the few pick-and-rolls he handled, as he scored on a drive to the rim in the first half, then found Valanciunas for a midrange jumper later in the fourth quarter on a similar play. Even while down by 26 points, Kispert was still making the small hustle plays in between, boxing out his defender and setting hard screens for Washington’s guards to get downhill and score at the rim.
Kispert, who signed a four-year, $54 million extension prior to the season, is averaging 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 29.7 minutes off the bench. He’s 53-of-131 from the field (40.5%) and 28-of-82 (34.1%) from 3-point range. Kispert’s also knocking down a career-best 84.2% of his free throws (16-of-19).
Washington continues NBA Cup group stage play on Friday when it takes on the Boston Celtics (4 p.m. PST).
