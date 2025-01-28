Domantas Sabonis drops triple-double vs. Brooklyn Nets
Domantas Sabonis recorded his seventh triple-double of the season to lead the Sacramento Kings past the Brooklyn Nets in a 110-96 final from the Barclays Center on Monday night.
Sabonis strengthened his case to be named an NBA All-Star reserve with a 21-point, 22-rebound and 10-assist masterclass against the Nets. The former Gonzaga standout went 8-of-10 from the field, including a 3-pointer, plus 4-of-8 from the free-throw line in 41 minutes of action. De'Aaron Fox poured in a game-high 30 points as the Kings (24-22) picked up their fourth win in their last six contests.
Sacramento trailed by seven points at halftime before outscoring Brooklyn, 33-24, in the third quarter to take an 80-78 advantage into the final 12 minutes of regulation. The Kings went on a 13-2 scoring run to take control, then Sabonis drilled a rare 3-pointer to make it 100-87 with 4:05 left in the fourth.
Sabonis is 50-of-104 (48.1%) from downtown this season, which ranks among the top 3-point field goal percentages in the association; though the 6-foot-11 Lithuanian has gained a greater reputation for his prowess around the rim. Sabonis entered Monday leading the NBA in rebounds at 14.4 per game, and that trend will surely continue after pulling down 22 boards against the Nets.
Sabonis probably couldn't have picked a better time for his seventh triple-double of the season, considering the 14 reserves for the NBA All-Star Game are set to be announced on Thursday. Though he wasn't named one of the 10 starters, Sabonis should have a strong chance to represent the Western Conference as one of the seven reserves named to the roster.
MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Gonzaga coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Instagram and Twitter.