Pistons vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Jan. 4
The Detroit Pistons are looking to build upon their lead in the Eastern Conference on Sunday, but they are road underdogs against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have won three games in a row.
Cleveland is now the No. 6 seed in the East, and Donovan Mitchell and company are looking to make a run for a top spot in the East heading into this afternoon matchup.
The Pistons are down a couple of starters in Jalen Duren and Tobias Harris, but they have been an impressive road team all season, going 12-6 in 18 games.
Meanwhile, the Cavs have the worst against the spread record in the NBA and have fallen well short of preseason expectations to this point. Can Cleveland get a statement win at home on Sunday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Eastern Conference clash.
Pistons vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Pistons +4.5 (-115)
- Cavs -4.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Pistons: +154
- Cavs: -185
Total
- 237.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pistons vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 4
- Time: 2:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rocket Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Pistons record: 25-9
- Cavs record: 20-16
Pistons vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports
Pistons Injury Report
- Jalen Duren – out
- Tobias Harris – out
- Caris LeVert – out
- Bobi Klintman – out
- Isaac Jones – out
- Wendell Moore Jr. – out
Cavs Injury Report
- Jarrett Allen – questionable
- Sam Merrill – questionable
- Chris Livingston – out
- Luke Travers – out
- Max Strus – out
- Dean Wade – questionable
- Larry Nance Jr. – out
Pistons vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bet
Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
- Marcus Sasser 10+ Points (-177)
Marcus Sasser has entered the Pistons rotation over the last two games with Caris LeVert out, and the former first-round pick is thriving.
He’s played over 20 minutes in both games and has scored 18 and 19 points, shooting a combined 8-for-12 from beyond the arc. While I’m not sold on Sasser reaching those totals, I do think he’s worth a look to hit 10 points again with an expanded role off the bench.
The Pistons are down Jalen Duren and LeVert in this game, and they are going to need some role players to step to keep pace with the Cavs.
Pistons vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
The first game of the day in the NBA features two Eastern Conference contenders, but I’m siding with the underdog.
Detroit is down Jalen Duren and is an underdog in this game, but I think it can keep pace with a Cavs team that could be down Jarrett Allen (questionable) and is an NBA-worst 12-24 against the spread this season.
The Cavs only beat the Nikola Jokic-less Nuggets by five points in their last game, and they’ve covered the spread just six times in 20 tries as a home favorite.
Detroit, on the other hand, is a perfect 3-0 against the spread as a road underdog and ranks No. 2 in the NBA in defensive rating.
I think the Pistons keep this game close on Sunday afternoon.
Pick: Pistons +4.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.