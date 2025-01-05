Gonzaga’s Khalif Battle strives to ‘attack the little things’ in pursuit of NBA career while playing for Mark Few
Everywhere he's been throughout his six-year college basketball career, Khalif Battle's biggest asset to his team has been his ability to score the basketball.
The 6-foot-5 New Jersey native’s knack for putting the ball in the basket is undeniable. After suffering a season-ending injury to his left foot while at Temple in 2021, Battle returned the following season to lead the team in scoring at 17.9 points per game, scoring 20 or more in nearly half of the games he played. Over his final seven games with Arkansas last year, he averaged 29.6 points while knocking down 51% of his attempts from the field.
Now at Gonzaga, Battle’s swagger and electrifying above-the-rim style of play have helped him establish a key role within Mark Few’s offense. Battle has led the Bulldogs outright in scoring three times this season and has been trusted in late-game situations to come through at the free-throw line when the final outcome hangs in the balance.
Battle’s production in the scoring column has provided a significant boost on the offensive end of the floor for Gonzaga. But for the sixth-year guard to help the Zags reach their ultimate goal, as well as achieve his dream of playing in the NBA soon, he knows he has to embrace doing more of the “dirty work” when he steps foot on the court.
“I came here because I want to be more than a scorer,” Battle said after the Bulldogs beat Portland at the Spokane Arena. “I want to attack the little things, and that's why I wanted to play for coach Few because he understands what it takes to get to the next level.
He told me that I'm probably not gonna be a star on an NBA team, so I'm gonna have to do the dirty stuff. That’s what I try to do out here and not focus on scoring. You want to focus on the little things that lead to winning.”
