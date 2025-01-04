How to watch Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. LMU Lions: TV channel, live stream WCC men's basketball game
Gonzaga is back in the Los Angeles area Saturday for a West Coast Conference game against Loyola Marymount. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.
The Bulldogs (11-4, 2-0 WCC) face another short turnaround after taking down Portland, 80-51, at the Spokane Arena on Thursday. Five players scored in double-figures for Gonzaga, led by Nolan Hickman's 13 points. Dusty Stromer added 12 points, nine of which came after halftime.
"I thought it was great," Zags head coach Mark Few said of his team's effort following the game. "Portland does some different actions that you don't often see and I thought we were alert and competitive. We were physical and we had multiple guys in there on the glass, which is what we talked about with the quick turnaround. We didn't have a whole lot of time to prepare so kudos to the guys."
The Zags won't have much time to prepare for their next opponent, either. The Lions (9-6, 1-2 WCC) don't look the same as they did a year ago, though Few and company are familiar with their leading scorer, Jevon Porter, from his days at Pepperdine. The 6-foot-11 post puts up 13.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and over a block per game.
Porter led LMU to an impressive 82-61 triumph over Oregon State on Thursday with 22 points and 13 rebounds, his fourth double-double of the season. The Beavers entered the game ranked in the top 60 of the NET. The 21-point triumph marked the Lions' second Quadrant 2 win of the season (68-64 vs. Nevada on Dec. 7).
Senior guard Will Johnston — another familiar face to Zags fans — stuffed the stat sheet with 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds against the Beavers. The 6-foot-3 Australian torched Gonzaga for 33 points in their last meeting at the Gersten Pavilion on Feb. 15 of last season.
HOW TO WATCH GONZAGA VS. LMU
Who: Gonzaga hits the road again, this time to take on LMU in a league game
When: 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET | Saturday, Jan. 4
Where: Gersten Pavilion | Los Angeles
TV: ESPN+ (out of region) KHQ/SWX (regional)* FOX13+ (Seattle) FOX12+ (Portland)
Betting: Gonzaga -16.5 (-110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
*Spokane, Yakima, Tri-Cities, Eastern Washington, Coeur d'Alene and North Idaho, Missoula, Great Falls, Butte, Bozeman and Helena may experience blackouts on KHQ/SWX broadcasts. Fans in these areas can watch at swxlocalsports.com.
