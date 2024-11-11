Gonzaga ranked No. 1 in EvanMiya’s college basketball rankings
The Gonzaga Bulldogs made a strong case to be ranked at the top of college basketball’s pecking order with how they beat Baylor by 38 points on opening night. The human polls might not have received that message, but the computers certainly did.
Following their 88-80 win over Arizona State on Sunday, the Zags (2-0) moved up to No. 1 on EvanMiya.com’s latest team rankings. Gonzaga was at No. 2 in the preseason edition behind Houston, which dropped to No. 3 after the Cougars lost 74-69 to Auburn. Duke is sandwiched in between at No. 2.
The Bulldogs’ 101-63 triumph over Baylor marked the largest margin of victory for any team over a top-10 opponent in a season opener. Mark Few and company followed up the historic performance with a more thrilling finish against the Sun Devils, who led by four points midway through the second half of a tightly contested ballgame.
Braden Huff and Khalif Battle led the charge down the stretch and combined to score 17 of the team’s last 21 points to help the Bulldogs close out their second Big 12 opponent of the season. Huff finished with a team-high 21 points, while Battle scored all 19 of his points after halftime. Ryan Nembhard posted his second double-double of the season in a 13-point, 11-assist night for the senior guard.
Gonzaga also has the top-ranked offense in the country according to EvanMiya.com. The Bulldogs averaged 94.5 points and 10.5 made 3-pointers through their first two games. They rank in the top 15 in the country in assists per game (23.0) as well.
Similarly, KenPom.com has Gonzaga at No. 1 in its adjusted offensive efficiency metric, though the Bulldogs' overall ranking moved down from No. 3 to No. 4 after the Arizona State win.
In the human polls, Gonzaga moved up from No. 6 to No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. It also went up two spots from No. 7 to No. 5 in the USA Today coaches poll.
