Gonzaga's Drew Timme records double-double in NBA G League game
Something about post players from Gonzaga makes them an ideal fit for the Sacramento Kings franchise. Given how both Domantas Sabonis and Drew Timme are utilized in different ways on their respective teams, it's hard to pick just one quality that stands out.
Both former Zags showcased a little bit of everything on Sunday, as Sabonis was his usual self with 13 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists, though it wasn't enough as the Kings lost to the Brooklyn Nets, 108-103, at the Golden 1 Center. Meanwhile, Timme helped the Stockton Kings close out the South Bay Lakers about 400 miles down south in El Segundo, California, with 10 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists in their 116-98 victory.
Sabonis, of course, is no stranger to double-doubles and triple-doubles — he's recorded 14 double-doubles in 15 games played so far this season. But for Timme, he's just beginning to settle into his new digs in Stockton after signing with the G League squad late in October. The 6-foot-10 Texan shined with the Kings in the NBA Summer League. The Sabonis-esque role seemed to fit Timme well in Las Vegas, and so far in Stockton, it's been more of the same from Gonzaga's all-time leading scorer.
Timme came off the bench to start but played big minutes in the fourth quarter to help the Kings create separation from the Lakers. In a game that featured 12 lead changes, Stockton outscored South Bay, 38-16, in the final dozen minutes as Timme helped orchestrate the offense down the stretch, accounting for 10 of the team's last 13 points en route to a blowout victory.
Timme started his fourth-quarter run with a sweet bounce pass to Dexter Dennis, who cut along the baseline for a two-hand dunk to make it 99-87 with 6:51 left to play. A few plays later, the former Zag followed up a missed layup with a putback to make it a 14-point game, then found Antoine Davis for a 28-footer to extend the Kings' lead to 20 points. Davis finished with a team-high 27 points off the bench.
With just over a minute to play, Timme went to one of his signature moves in the low post. A few dribbles one way and a half spin move the other led to a short hook shot for the former All-American. As such, Timme was the one to dribble out the final seconds for the Kings, who moved to 5-1 on the season.
Sunday was Timme's fourth game of the Tip-Off Tournament with double figures in scoring. He had 14 points, six assists and five rebounds on Nov. 13 against the Salt Lake City Stars after a 15-point, 8-rebound game against the Valley Suns on Nov. 11. Timme's averaging 11.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists so far this season.
MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Gonzaga coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Instagram and Twitter.