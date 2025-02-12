Gonzaga's Drew Timme records first career triple-double in NBA G League game
Drew Timme came close on a few occasions during his decorated four-year college basketball career at Gonzaga, though the three-time All-American never recorded a triple-double across his 134 appearances in a Bulldogs uniform.
Now in his second year at the NBA G-League level, it took Timme a mere 14 games into his stint with the Long Island Nets to pull off one of the few feats he missed during his college days. On Tuesday, Timme dropped 23 points, grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds and dished 10 assists, also a career-best, to lead the Nets to a wire-to-wire victory over the Windy City Bulls.
Timme, who was acquired by the Brooklyn Nets' G League affiliate in a trade on Dec. 30, has been the team's centerpiece on offense with his ability to make smart decisions in the high-post coupled with his craftiness around the painted area. Both those elements of his game shined against the Bulls, as the 6-foot-10 Texan got to work right away in the pick-and-roll game with guards Killian Hayes and Dariq Whitehead, propelling the Nets to a 31-19 advantage through one quarter of play.
Timme extended Long Island's lead with a hard-fought and-one opportunity early in the second quarter. After getting his initial layup attempt rejected, Timme recovered his own miss, fended off three Bulls players and finally finished through contact following a series of pump fakes underneath the hoop. Timme collected eight offensive rebounds and went 5-of-6 from the free-throw line.
Overall, Timme went 7-of-19 (36.8%) from the field, including 0-of-1 from long range, in 36 minutes of action. Heading into Tuesday, Timme had shot 52% or better from the field in his previous seven games.
Tuesday was also Timme's 11th game of the regular season with 20 or more points. Through 14 games with the Nets, he's averaging 21.4 points on 52.7% shooting from the field, as well as 9.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists. Timme's just a shade under one block and one steal per game as well.
Prior to joining the Nets, Timme suited up for the Sacramento Kings' G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings, following a solid run with the team in the NBA Summer League. In 14 games with Stockton, Timme put up 11.9 points per game on 52.3% from the field, ripped down 6.2 rebounds and dished out 2.6 assists per game.
MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Gonzaga coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Instagram and Twitter.