Gonzaga's Drew Timme shows off bounce in NBA G League game
Drew Timme is well aware that he's not going to carve out a pro basketball career as one of the fastest or strongest players the NBA G League has to offer, though for whatever athletic characteristics he may lack, the Gonzaga men's basketball standout certainly makes up for through his hustle and determination.
As Timme's Long Island Nets looked to battle back from an early deficit against the Greensboro Swarm in a Wednesday afternoon tilt from New York, the 6-foot-10 Texan provided his team a much-needed spark in the third quarter.
The Swarm led by a dozen with less than 8 minutes left in the third when Nets guard Dariq Whitehead drove into the paint to put up a heavily contested layup, only for it to clang off the back iron. Thankfully for Long Island, Timme was right there to clean up the mess as he came crashing in from outside the 3-point line, skied high for the offensive rebound and put down a strong two-handed flush to finish off the play.
Timme's hustle play helped spark a 10-0 scoring run for the Nets, which made it 71-68 with 4:20 left in the third quarter. Tyson Etienne knocked down a shot from 10 feet out to make it 77-75 in the final minute of the quarter, but then the Swarm went on a 8-0 scoring run.
Timme and the Nets came up just short of overcoming their double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter. Kendall Brown made it 99-96 with 2:05 left in regulation after knocking down a second-chance 3-pointer that was made possible thanks to an offensive rebound from Timme, though from there it was all Greensboro as the Swarm came away with a 104-98 victory.
Timme finished the game with 16 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and seven turnovers in 35 minutes of action. He entered the game as one of just two players in the G League averaging 22 points and 11 rebounds during the regular season.