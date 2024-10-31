Gonzaga Nation

Gonzaga's Khalif Battle throws down windmill dunk

Sixth-year guard showed off his dunk package during Gonzaga's exhibition win over Warner Pacific

Already through two exhibition games, Gonzaga men's basketball guard Khalif Battle has put together quite the highlight reel.

From big-time plays during his 20-point night against USC last weekend, to a few show-stopping dunks in the Bulldogs' friendly win over Warner Pacific on Wednesday, it clearly didn't take long for the 6-foot-5 grad transfer from Arkansas to settle into his new environment.

Battle helped tie the bow on the Bulldogs' 109-52 win over the Knights with an impressive one-handed windmill dunk in transition late in the second half. The highlight finish was part of a 9-point, 4-rebound performance for Battle.

WATCH THE PLAY BELOW:

COLE FORSMAN

Cole Forsman is a reporter for Gonzaga Bulldogs On SI. Cole holds a degree in Journalism and Sports Management from Gonzaga University.

