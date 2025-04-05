Gonzaga to host Delaware transfer Izaiah Pasha on official visit
The Gonzaga Bulldogs have scheduled an official visit with Delaware Fightin' Blues Hens transfer guard Izaiah Pasha, according to reports.
Per 247Sports' Dushawn London, the 6-foot-4 Pasha has narrowed his options down to three schools: Gonzaga, the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Penn State Nittany Lions. He'll take visits with Gonzaga and Texas Tech after the NCAA Division I recruiting dead period, which is set to run through April 10.
Pasha started 33 games and averaged 11.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists while shooting 51.7% from the field in 34 appearances with the Blue Hens. In addition to All-CAA freshman team honors, Pasha was named to the All-CAA tournament team after guiding the 12-seeded Fightin' Blue Hens to the CAA tournament championship game. Pasha stuffed the stat sheet with 21 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and just one turnover against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks, though it wasn't enough to punch Delaware's ticket to the NCAA Tournament, as Pasha and company fell 76-72.
The Zags will likely need to retool the guard spot somewhat given that Ryan Nembhard, Khalif Battle and Nolan Hickman have exhausted their eligibility. Redshirt junior Braeden Smith will likely take the reins at the point guard position, while Emmanuel Innocenti has an opportunity to build off the trust he gained from the coaching staff with his defensive play down the stretch of his first season with the Zags if he sticks around for his junior season. Outside of Smith and possibly Innocenti, Gonzaga's roster is thin on guards at the moment.
Among the many contributions that the Nembhard-Hickman-Battle trio made this past season, they combined for 173 of the team's 263 made 3-pointers, or about 65.8%. Pasha wasn't necessarily known to light it up from long range as a freshman, but he still knocked down 33.3% of his attempts and was adept at using his size and quickness to attack the rim against CAA competition.
Dead periods in recruiting are when it's not permissible for schools to make in-person recruiting contacts or evaluations on or off campus. Official and unofficial visits are also not permitted during this time. The current quiet period started on April 3 and ends on April 10.
Pasha is the first known player to schedule a visit with Gonzaga during this transfer portal cycle. Three players from the 2024-25 Zags squad have entered the portal since it opened on March 24. Dusty Stromer was the first, followed by Jun Seok Yeo and then Michael Ajayi. Stromer committed to the Grand Canyon Antelopes earlier this week.