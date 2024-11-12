Gonzaga to host Virginia transfer Jalen Warley
Virginia transfer Jalen Warley has indicated he plans to visit Gonzaga, along with Iowa State and Texas A&M, according to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.
The 6-foot-7 senior from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was the first Cavalier to enter the portal during the 30-day window that was opened by Tony Bennett’s surprise retirement on Oct. 18. Warley has taken a redshirt for the 2024-2025 season while he searches for a new home. He did not indicate when his visits will be to Rothstein.
Warley transferred to Virginia following three seasons at Florida State, where he briefly crossed paths with current Gonzaga assistant coach, R-Jay Barsh. Warley was a sophomore when Barsh was an assistant coach to Leonard Hamilton in 2022-23.
Warley averaged 7.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 33 games, including 32 starts, as a junior in 2023-24. He ranked top 20 in the ACC in total steals (42) and steals per game (1.3). Though he’s known more for his reputation on defense, Warley had three straight games with 10 or more points to end his season and had a 23-point outing against Louisville.
While Warley won’t be eligible this season, a commitment from him would be a step toward replacing the six seniors on the roster who will graduate this spring. That includes all five starters plus 6-foot-7 wing Michael Ajayi, who came off the bench in Gonzaga’s wins over Baylor and Arizona State. Colgate transfer Braden Smith took a redshirt upon joining the Bulldogs this offseason and will likely play a crucial role in 2025-26.
Bennett retired about two weeks before the start of the college basketball season after 15 years as head coach of the Cavaliers. Under his leadership, Virginia went 364-136 and won the national championship in 2019. Ron Sanchez was named the program’s interim coach for the 2024-25 season, though the school will conduct a national search to fill the full-time head coaching position after that.
