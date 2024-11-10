How to watch Gonzaga men's basketball vs. Arizona State : TV channel, live stream
The Gonzaga men's basketball team returns to the McCarthey Athletic Center to host Arizona State in a Sunday matinee.
The Bulldogs (1-0) cruised to a 101-63 win over No. 8 Baylor in the season opener on Monday. Nolan Hickman's 17 points led the way, as the Zags went 40-of-71 (56.3%) from the field and knocked down 13 3-pointers while holding Baylor to 23-of-62 (37.1%) from the field and 3-of-21 (14.3%) from 3-point range.
The 38-point victory was Gonzaga's largest margin of victory over a top-10 opponent and the largest by any team in a season opener against a top-10 opponent in AP Poll history.
The Sun Devils (2-0) tipped off the regular season with a 55-48 win over Idaho State at home on Tuesday. Alston Mason's 14 points led the way for Arizona State, which ended the game on a 10-4 scoring run after trailing with five minutes left in the second half. The Sun Devils hung on despite shooting 20-of-55 (36%) from the field and 7-of-24 (29.2%) from the 3-point line.
Bobby Hurley's squad then held off Santa Clara, 81-74, in Las Vegas on Friday. BJ Freeman scored 17 points off the bench to lead the way, while five-star freshman Joson Sanon had 11 points and two 3-pointers. Fellow five-star freshman Jayden Quaintance hauled down a game-high 12 rebounds and blocked three shots.
Quaintance is one of 20 initial candidates for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, given out annually to the best center in college basketball. Freeman is in contention for the Julius Erving Award, which recognizes the top small forward in the country.
Sunday marks the first meeting between Gonzaga and Arizona State. The two schools agreed to a home-and-home series over the offseason, which means the Bulldogs will return the favor with a trip down to Tempe, Arizona, next season.
HOW TO WATCH GONZAGA VS. ARIZONA STATE
Who: Gonzaga and Arizona State square off in a nonconference matchup
When: 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. EST | Sunday, Nov. 10
Where: McCarthey Athletic Center
TV: ESPN
Betting: Gonzaga -18.5 (-110); O/U 158.5 (-110); ML -3500
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
