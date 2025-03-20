How to watch Gonzaga vs. Georgia NCAA Tournament first round game
A battle of the Bulldogs helps tip off the 2025 NCAA Tournament from Wichita, Kansas, where No. 8 seed Gonzaga takes on No. 9 seed Georgia in a first round matchup at Intrust Bank Arena.
Tip time is set for 1:35 p.m. PT on TBS. The winner advances to the round of 32 on Saturday, likely to face No. 1 seed Houston for the right to play in the Sweet 16.
Gonzaga (25-8, 14-4 WCC) earned an automatic bid with a 58-51 win over Saint Mary's in the West Coast Conference championship game from Las Vegas. Despite ranking in the top 10 of the NET, though, the Zags were put on the 8-seed line to start their 26th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. While their predictive metrics were strong, they ranked just No. 35 in wins above bubble with five wins in the first quadrant.
Five players put up double-figures in scoring for the Zags, who rank No. 2 in the country in scoring behind Alabama. Graham Ike leads the way at 17.1 points per game.
Georgia (20-12, 8-10 SEC) is making its first appearance in the big dance since 2015. Mike White's squad is ranked No. 33 in the NET and in wins above bubble with victories over St. John's, Kentucky and Florida on its resume. In fact, over half of the Bulldogs' schedule this season was against NCAA Tournament teams.
Asa Newell leads Georgia in scoring (15.3 points per game) and rebounding (6.8). The 6-foot-11 freshman and former five-star recruit was heavily recruited by Gonzaga's coaching staff when he was coming out of Montverde Academy in the 2024 class.
Sophomore guard Silas Demary Jr. (13.4 points per game) is putting up 19.8 points per game over his last nine contests.
Gonzaga opened as a 4.5-point favorite over Georgia shortly after Selection Sunday wrapped, though the spread has now moved to 6.5 points on FanDuel Sportsbook.
How To Watch Gonzaga vs. Georgia
Who: Gonzaga (25-8, 14-4 WCC) vs. Georgia (20-12, 8-10 SEC)
What: First round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament
When: 1:35 p.m. PT/4:35 p.m. ET | Thursday, March 20
Where: Intrust Bank Arena | Wichita, Kansas
TV: TBS
Gonzaga vs. Georgia Odds, Spread and Total
Spread:
- Gonzaga: -6.5 (-110)
- Georgia: +6.5 (-110)
Moneyline:
- Gonzaga: -275
- Georgia: +220
Total: 150.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
