How to watch Gonzaga vs. Warner Pacific men’s basketball exhibition game
The Gonzaga men’s basketball team welcomes NAIA-foe Warner Pacific to the McCarthey Athletic Center for the second and final exhibition game on the Bulldogs’ 2024-25 schedule.
The Zags fell to USC, 96-93, in their season-opening charity exhibition game last Saturday in Palm Desert, California. Khalif Battle’s 20 points led the way offensively, as five Gonzaga players finished in double-figures for scoring, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a hot Trojans squad. USC shot better than 65% from the field in the second half to fend off a feisty Bulldogs squad that nearly overcame an 11-point deficit in the final minutes.
“I think as a group, especially myself, we got to pick it up defensively,” Battle said after the game. “But this is a learning experience, not going to take it too seriously. It’s a tough one but it’s an exhibition. So we’ll come back and be better. Coach's guys always get better. We’re gonna trust in the coaching staff because they’re leading us the right way.”
Gonzaga will have one last tune-up before it takes on Baylor in the regular season opener next week. The Knights (5-23, 3-19 Cascade Collegiate Conference) brought back just five players from last season's squad that finished second-to-the-last in its league, though four of those were in the top six on the team in scoring.
Junior guard Matt Solomon headlines the group of returners after he was an all-conference honorable mention at 18.6 points per game in 2023-24. The 6-foot-3 graduate student also grabbed 4.7 rebounds, which was second most on the team, and had the third-most total assists with 57.
Warner Pacific dropped a pair of friendlies against Alaska-Anchorage last weekend (80-55, 88-50). Bakersfield College transfer Terran Dickey led the Knights with a total of 18 points in the two games against the Seawolves. Collin Oestereich, a 6-foot-9 center and one of the few holdovers from last season, totaled 14 points between the two games.
Wednesday’s exhibition in Spokane has a bit of extra juice to it, as Gonzaga senior forward Ben Gregg’s father, Matt Gregg, is the athletic director at Warner Pacific.
HOW TO WATCH GONZAGA VS. WARNER PACIFIC
Who: Gonzaga and Warner Pacific meet for an exhibition game
When: 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. EST | Wednesday, Oct. 30
Where: McCarthey Athletic Center
TV: KHQ
