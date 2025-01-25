How to watch, stream Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Portland Pilots men's basketball game: TV channel, game time, predictions
The Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-6, 5-2 WCC) look to rebound from back-to-back losses when they take on the Portland Pilots (7-14, 2-6 WCC) from the Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday.
The Zags dropped consecutive league games for the first time in over a decade after falling to Santa Clara, 103-99, at the McCarthey Athletic Center just days after losing to Oregon State, 97-89, in overtime last Thursday. Lack of execution and effort, among other deficiencies on the defensive end of the floor, plagued the Bulldogs in both losses, as they've allowed their last three opponents to shoot 50% or better from the field.
Allowing a combined 200 points in a two-game stretch is not very Gonzaga-like, especially given where it ranked among the other top teams in the country in defensive efficiency rating during nonleague play. Since WCC play started on Dec. 30, however, the Bulldogs are No. 187 in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency, per Torvik.
The Pilots, meanwhile, enter Saturday's matchup coming off a 92-82 victory over San Diego on Thursday. Max Mackinnon led the way with 43 points, tying the program record for most points in a single game, while Chris Austin chipped in 20 points, five rebounds and five assists. Portland went 13-of-28 from 3-point range.
The Pilots rank No. 4 in the WCC with 8.2 3-pointers made per game, though notably, they had their worst showing from 3-point range in their first meeting with the Zags on Jan. 2 in Spokane. Portland went 4-of-25 from deep while Gonzaga drained 11 triples to come away with an 81-50 win from the Spokane Arena. Five players scored in double-figures for the Bulldogs, paced by Nolan Hickman's 13 points.
Hickman has been a bright spot for the Zags as of late. The senior guard averaged 18.0 points on 55.6% from the field and 53.8% from 3-point range over his last three games. He also pulled down 4.7 rebounds and dished out 2.7 assists in that span.
HOW TO WATCH GONZAGA VS. PORTLAND
Who: Gonzaga and Portland square off for the second time this season
When: 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET | Saturday, Jan. 25
Where: Chiles Center | Portland, Oregon
TV: ESPN+ (out of region), KHQ/SWX (regional), KRCW (Portland)
Our prediction: Gonzaga 94, Portland 73
