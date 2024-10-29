Jalen Suggs and Orlando Magic’s youngsters get off to hot start to tip-off 2024-25 season
Last season the Orlando Magic proved that age is sometimes just a number, as the team’s young nucleus of versatile wings and guards surpassed all preseason expectations to help guide the franchise to its most wins in a single campaign since the Dwight Howard era.
About a week into the 2024-25 regular season, it appears the Paolo Banchero-led squad will make a strong push for a top-five seed in the Eastern Conference playoff race once again. The third-year pro from Duke averaged close to 29 points through Orlando’s first four games, which included two wins over postseason teams from 2023-24 (Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers).
Banchero couldn’t be stopped in Monday’s 119-115 win over the Pacers, as he finished with a career-high 50 points and shot 16-of-26 from the field. He scored 37 points in the first half, which tied the franchise’s record for points in a half, and ended the game with 13 rebounds and nine assists as well. According to ESPN, Banchero became the youngest player in Magic history to record a 50-point game, and the second-youngest player with 50 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists in an NBA game behind only LeBron James.
“When you get to see legendary things in person, it is actually so great,” Orlando guard Jalen Suggs said of his teammate’s big night. “To be around him everyday and watch his work ethic, to see how he’s impacted this organization and our growth, it’s so dope.”
Along with Banchero, the 6-foot-5 Suggs has also had a major hand in the Magic’s 3-1 start to the new season. The former Gonzaga standout left his mark on both ends of the floor against the Pacers, as he chipped in 25 points, seven assists, five rebounds and had one block and one steal.
Suggs’ lone rejection of the night came at the expense of his ex-Gonzaga teammate Andrew Nembhard, as the Pacers guard tried to force his way to the rim, only to get blocked by Suggs who then converted on a 3-pointer in transition just moments later to trim into Orlando’s fourth quarter deficit.
Already four games into his fourth season as a pro, Suggs has scored 20 or more points in back-to-back outings for the fifth time in his career. Upon signing a lucrative contract extension prior to opening day, he’s averaged 16.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Suggs has snagged nearly two steals per game as well and is shooting 45.2% on 7.8 3-point attempts per game.
“When you love what you do, when you love the people around you, you do whatever for them,” Suggs said. “And I think that’s the mentality I carry every night. Whether it’s scoring the ball, whether it’s defending, whether it’s playing defense and hyping up the crowd, whatever the task [is] for that day, I’m down to do it because I understand there’s a bigger picture.”
Suggs and the Magic are back in action on Wednesday when they take on the Chicago Bulls at the United Center at 5 p.m. PST.