Mark Few shares thoughts on NCAA amidst eligibility battle for three Gonzaga transfers

Mark Few strode onto the court at the McCarthey Athletic Center on Saturday to a thundering roar from the crowd, having just been introduced by ESPN broadcaster Sean Farnham as a Hall of Famer for the first time in front of the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Shortly after that his Zags took the court for the annual Blue vs. White scrimmage, and they looked every bit like a team assembled by one of the best coaches in the history of college basketball.

Returning sophomore Davis Fogle led all scorers with a Kraziness record 30 points, while transfers Isiah Harwell (17 points, 6-8) and Xaivian Lee (nine points, four assists, zero turnovers) shined as well.

Few spoke about the standout performances, and shared his thoughts on the eligibility situation surrounding four players on the roster after the scrimmage:

On Davis Fogle's record breaking performance

"Yeah he's had a really, really nice offseason and really worked on some stuff and is really having a lot of success getting to his shot. Today I think he did a nice job creating and sharing it, and a real good balance of getting paint touches. When you're feeling it like that from three, you've got to stay aggressive and hunt it a little bit, and he did a good job of that too."

On the five-in-five seniors still awaiting eligibility

"The best situation is that the NCAA lets these guys play. It's really unfortunate that they're taking this stance. The classes before all these guys got five, six years, and now with our new rule the classes after get five years, so I'm not sure why we're sticking to targeting this one specific group. Now that we started school everywhere and rosters are set, it's a really really small number that are out there. With our three guys, they're wonderful guys, they're good students, they're graduates working on their masters. These are the kind of guys we should have in college basketball."

On Nathan de Sousa's performance

"Yeah, he's experienced, he's got some real toughness about him. He's a point guard which we were really lacking all summer. He's got some real moxie too."

On Massamba Diop's projected impact

"He'll be strong in rim protection. He runs the floor really well and he's got a nice feel and some skill. He's finding the right time and places to exercise that and attack."

Gonzaga will take the floor next on Saturday, Oct. 24 in Fayetteville against John Calipari and Arkansas in an exhibition game. The time and TV information for that matchup have yet to be released.