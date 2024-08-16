Projecting Gonzaga’s 2024-25 starting lineup and depth chart
There are probably a lot of Division-I college basketball coaches who would have opted to bring back seven of their top eight scores from last season if they had the chance to do it. But in a world where NCAA student-athletes are allowed to transfer schools an unlimited amount of times without penalty and search for the most lucrative NIL deals possible, many programs had to build from the ground up this offseason and have little to no continuity from the year prior.
Well, everywhere except Spokane at least. In fact, there’s only one high-major team in the country that returns a higher percentage of its minutes played from last season than Gonzaga, which is set to bring back 81.4% of its minutes from a Sweet 16 squad that won 16 of its final 19 games in 2023-24. Mark Few and the coaching staff weren’t afraid to be active in the transfer portal either, as they sought to diversify the rotation with players whose skillsets differ from the current players on the roster.
As such, Few and the staff are presented with the unique challenge of trying to balance out the starting lineup and bench. Don’t be surprised if the main rotation isn’t solidified until the third week of the season or later while the Zags tinker with different combinations on the floor in nonleague play. Based on how competitive summer practices have been, it might indeed be a while before an answer presents itself.
Until then, let’s predict what the starting lineup and bench will look like for the 2024-25 Bulldogs.
STARTING LINEUP
PG: RYAN NEMBHARD
One of the best pure passers in the game is back at the helm of what will likely be a top-five offense once again in 2024-25. Nembhard, who set the program’s single-season assist record and was top 10 in the country with 6.9 per game, hit his stride down the latter half of last season and earned All-WCC honors with 12.6 points per game. His 3-point shooting was spotty in nonleague play, though he shot 43.4% from downtown in West Coast Conference play.
“It took me a while honestly [to adjust to Gonzaga]." Nembhard said on an episode of Gonzaga Nation in July. “I would say I really felt comfortable midway through conference play. There was a bunch of new guys that I had to get used to playing with, a new style of play.”
As he continues to work on his outside shot, Nembhard also said he’s watched a lot of film on New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson. In particular, Brunson’s ability to make smart decisions off two feet — a habit Nembhard started halfway through last season — and the art of drawing fouls as a smaller guard going up against big rim protectors in the paint.
“I work with [Gonzaga assistant coach Stephen] Gentry a lot … this summer we’ve really been trying to work on getting fouled,” Nembhard said. “Improve my 2-point scoring, improve my at-the-rim finishing and stuff like that. Been watching a lot of Jalen Brunson clips.”
As one of the top-tier floor generals in college basketball next season, Nembhard’s decision-making and ability to apply pressure on the defense in pick-and-rolls will be major reasons why the Zags are near the top of the leaderboards in most offensive categories once again.
SG: NOLAN HICKMAN
Hickman was Gonzaga’s biggest threat from outside the arc, as he shot 41.3% from deep and adjusted to his new off-ball role next to Nembhard in the backcourt. The 6-foot-2 rising senior was still a solid decision-maker when coming off down screens from Graham Ike in the halfcourt and played with much more confidence than he had in seasons prior.
Now settled in his role, Hickman has a chance to pick up right where he left off as a junior. It’s hard to say if he’ll match his career-high usage rate in 2024-25 given how much talent is around him, but by the same token he’ll still benefit from Nembhard’s playmaking and Ike’s presence in the post.
As one of the more experienced players on the roster, Hickman will also have an opportunity to really step up as a leader, something he took pride in during last season as a junior.
SF: MICHAEL AJAYI
The case for Ajayi to be featured in the starting lineup is twofold: he’s the most versatile wing defender on the roster at 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot wingspan, and he’s the Zag currently with the most pro potential as well.
In his first season of Division-I basketball last season, Ajayi led the West Coast Conference with 17.2 points to go with 9.9 rebounds per game, which ranked second in the league. He also shot 47.0% from downtown, albeit on limited attempts, and really showcased the ability to score at all three levels. Ajayi was one of the most sought-after transfers on the market once he announced he was leaving Pepperdine.
After boosting his NBA stock significantly at the combine in May, Ajayi’s name has become much more well-known in league circles. A way-too-early 2025 big board from ESPN in June had Ajayi at No. 36 overall, even though he was left off the previous big board in January. Now at Gonzaga, he’ll have a chance to show scouts and general managers what he can do in some of the biggest games across the country.
“I felt like it was the place to be,” Ajayi said of Gonzaga on an episode of Gonzaga Nation in July. “Parents can come to all the games and Mark Few is a really great coach. He takes players to the next level and that’s where I want to be.”
PF: BEN GREGG
Hard not to put the “Ultimate Zag” in the starting lineup after what he did to help Gonzaga during its midseason turnaround. The Zags were much more efficient on offense with Gregg in the starting lineup, as the 6-foot-10 Oregonian spaced the floor on offense and brought the hustle with him on the defensive end. His energy was contagious, and as he adjusted to his new responsibilities, Gregg played more freely and was more of a scoring threat as the season went along.
Gregg, who among his teammates has been with the program the longest, is set up to be a key contributor as a leader and voice of the team.
“It’s definitely going to be leadership by committee … but Ben definitely has to be one of those guys and probably one of the focal points of that,” assistant coach Brian Michaelson said on an episode of Gonzaga Nation. “He has a spirit and an energy to him that other guys rally behind. The other guys really like him, and he and I had talks about that this summer, when he brings his voice and his energy, he's a great leader and he brings what we need, but he's going to have to bring it every day.”
Gregg will be even more important on the defensive end without Anton Watson’s services. Even with an ankle injury, Gregg was one of the team’s more reliable defenders down the stretch last season. If he can keep the effort up consistently, he’ll be an X-factor once again as a senior.
C: GRAHAM IKE
Few post players outside of Zach Edey were as dominant as Ike was heading into the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The 6-foot-9 post will likely garner a few preseason accolades as such heading into his redshirt senior season. More importantly perhaps, he’ll have a chance to hit the ground running unlike this time last year, when he was still recovering from his foot injury that kept him out of the 2022-23 season.
“When we were going through that process, the training staff, coach Few, myself, [we] weren't always Graham's favorite people,” Michaelson said. “Because he's a guy that wants to be out there every day. He's an unbelievable worker. He's an unbelievable competitor, and holding him back was not always easy or fun.”
Ike was near unstoppable once the training wheels came off, as he put together the longest 20-point streak the program had seen since Adam Morrison. Just when the Bulldogs needed it the most too.
Expect Ike to get a lot of touches on the low block once again.
THE BENCH
Braden Huff, PF: The rising sophomore could take a big jump in another important role off the bench in year two. Especially on the defensive end, as Huff was targeted by opponents in pick-and-rolls as a redshirt freshman. Gonzaga has benefited from having three big men in its rotation in previous years as well.
Dusty Stromer, SF: Huff and Stromer are Gonzaga’s building blocks for the future, and as such they’ll both be expected to take on greater responsibility as sophomores. For Stromer, the ability to attack off the dribble could open up so much for his game offensively.
Khalif Battle, G: A case can be made for Battle to be included with the starters, but this way he can lead the second unit as the pure scorer in the group and it keeps the rotation a little more balanced. Michaelson said he’s been impressed with Battle’s passing in summer practices. Without another true point guard behind Nembhard, perhaps Battle can provide the bench with some playmaking on top of what he can do as a shot-creator.
Steele Venters, G/F: Venters is another candidate to potentially start on the perimeter, though it would make sense if the coaching staff decides to ease him back onto the court coming off an ACL injury last November. The Eastern Washington transfer has been a 3-point marksman throughout his career and would’ve played big minutes last season if not for the season-ending injury.
Emmanuel Innocenti, G: 10 rotational players might be pushing it, but that’s just how deep Gonzaga is this season. Innocenti was WAC All-Freshman and WAC All-Defense at Tarleton State. At 6-foot-5, he can play a number of positions and find ways to score on the offensive end.
RESERVES
Jun Seok Yeo, SF: The 6-foot-8 forward flashed at times in a limited role off the bench before ultimately falling out of the rotation toward the end of the season. There’s a chance he earns minutes in 2024-25 if he’s improved his decision-making and feel for the offense.
Ismaila Diagne, C: Diagne has stood out in summer practices as a solid rim protector who’s also a lob threat on offense. Certainly a different player than the Bulldogs are used to, and whether it leads to any playing time for the Senegalese center, he could be a rotational player down the line. Or the Zags find that they need help at the rim and that leads to him playing significant minutes as a freshman.
Joe Few, G: Gonzaga’s depth at the guard spot means Few probably won’t see meaningful minutes in 2024-25. He’ll still be a fan favorite when he comes off the bench during blowouts at home.
Joaquim Arauz-Moore, G: The sophomore walk-on has a higher chance of seeing the floor than he did as a freshman.
Cade Orness, G: The 6-foot-3 guard from Poulsbo, Washington, is in the same position Arauz-Moore was in a year ago; it’s rare for a freshman walk-on to see any playing time, but their contributions are still felt in practice regardless.
Braeden Smith, PG: The reigning Patriot League Player of the Year is set to redshirt in 2024-25 and come back with two more years of eligibility in 2025.
Noah Haaland, F: The 6-foot-9 Rathdrum, Idaho, native is also a preferred walk-on.