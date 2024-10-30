Top highlights from Gonzaga's Kraziness in the Kennel 2024
Complete with an emcee and a handful of guest appearances from former players, Gonzaga men's basketball fans were treated to a jam-packed Kraziness in the Kennel event.
From sophomore wing Dusty Stromer beating out the reigning 3-point champion Nolan Hickman in the 3-point shootout, to a highly competitive and free-flowing scrimmage that came down to the final possession, the Bulldogs' unofficial start to the 2024-25 season had no shortage of memorable moments. And the top play of the night wasn't even from a Zag, but rather a student who had the longest made shot of the night with a halfcourt heave that earned him a significant cash prize, as well as a dog pile from the Gonzaga players who were left stunned at the sight.
Watch the best moments that came out of the 2024 Kraziness in the Kennel event:
Produced by Thomas Gallagher.
