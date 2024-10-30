Gonzaga Nation

Top highlights from Gonzaga's Kraziness in the Kennel 2024

Gonzaga's annual preseason basketball scrimmage was filled with memorable moments

Cole Forsman

Photos by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Complete with an emcee and a handful of guest appearances from former players, Gonzaga men's basketball fans were treated to a jam-packed Kraziness in the Kennel event.

From sophomore wing Dusty Stromer beating out the reigning 3-point champion Nolan Hickman in the 3-point shootout, to a highly competitive and free-flowing scrimmage that came down to the final possession, the Bulldogs' unofficial start to the 2024-25 season had no shortage of memorable moments. And the top play of the night wasn't even from a Zag, but rather a student who had the longest made shot of the night with a halfcourt heave that earned him a significant cash prize, as well as a dog pile from the Gonzaga players who were left stunned at the sight.

Produced by Thomas Gallagher.

Published
