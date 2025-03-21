What Gonzaga players said after NCAA Tournament win vs. Georgia
Whether or not Georgia read the scouting report on Gonzaga's Nolan Hickman going into their NCAA Tournament matchup Thursday, it's safe to assume it didn't really matter with regard to the final outcome.
Hickman scored 18 points, drilled five 3-pointers and dished out three assists in the Zags' 89-68 victory over the SEC's Bulldogs, though it didn't take the full 40 minutes to know how this first-round matchup from INTRUST Bank Arena was going to play out. After Hickman drilled the game's first 3-pointer, the Zags jumped out to a 13-0 lead and scored 27 of the game's first 30 points, as Gonzaga overwhelmed Georgia behind 24 points from Khalif Battle and 12 made 3-pointers as a team.
"Honestly, after the first one, I just thought they didn't go over their scout," Hickman, who shot 43.6% from 3 this season, said after the game. "After that first shot I kind of got rolling. Got it going a little bit after the guys started finding me, so it kind of got easier after that."
Here's more from Hickman after the game, as well as Michael Ajayi, Ismaila Diagne, Ben Gregg, Braden Huff, Graham Ike, Ryan Nembhard and Dusty Stromer.
On the impact the first 4 minutes had on the final outcome (Zags led 13-0):
Gregg: "I mean it just set the tone. I think it kind of got them on their heels a little bit with the way we came out. I mean, when you get down by that amount in March, and against a team like this, it's hard to come back from so it's obviously a big-time start. But then, prior to the way that we kind of kept our foot on their neck, they made a little comeback."
Hickman: "That was very impactful. I feel like getting out [ahead] in the beginning of the game like that just shows that we threw the first punch, and it's gonna be a long game. I honestly think that's what it was."
Ike: "Yeah that sets the tone for the game. And we pride ourselves on setting the tone those first four minutes and just playing off our defense. That's what we did today."
On the message/emphasis in the huddles midway through the first half after Georgia settled in:
Hickman: "Don't let up. Honestly, I think that's what was big in the huddles, just making sure we get that point across — don't let up and staying physical on the defensive end, making sure we make plays throughout the entire game."
Nembhard: "We were super poised. We weren't worried. We were just like — we need to get some stops here. And they were shooting a lot of free throws like you said, so they weren't really scoring. We wanted to keep our pace going, keep moving the ball, keep getting to second actions. I think we did a good job closing out the half."
Stromer: "Just sort of double-down on defense; shut the water off, as coach was saying. Whoever's hot, take them out of the game. And I think we did a great job in the first half."
On the physicality of the game, especially when Ike and Huff were out with foul trouble:
Ajayi: "No it was really aggressive, even off the boards. Asa Newell was going in every time, and it was hard boxing out. But Ismaila, he came in and brought some big energy and good effort."
Diagne: "I can say, because I be practicing every time with these guys, Graham and B-Huff, and every time we practice and we have that physicality, now I'm used to it. So I was ready for fighting."
Gregg: "I mean, we come from a very physical conference and I think that kind of gets overlooked at times. The top especially with Saint Mary's, Santa Clara, Oregon State, Washington State — there's a lot of physical teams in our conference, so it's not anything we're not used to. It's just teams we haven't seen before, and I think we should surprise them with our physicality as well."
On Battle's big night in his NCAA Tournament debut:
Gregg: "Yeah he's a confident dude man. I think everybody expected him to come out — the lights are the brightest as he performs. So yeah, he's used to bright lights. I'm super proud of him. I mean, first [NCAA] Tournament, having to come out and play like this is big time so, super happy for him."
Hickman: "Epic. Just to have no experience at all in the NCAA Tournament and just come in here and do what he did today — epic, man. I want him to cherish this win, not for too long, but you know, really understand what he did tonight was big for us."
On facing Houston in the second round Saturday:
Gregg: "A lot like Georgia, man: super physical. Especially on the rebounding aspect of the game. Defensively, their lights out. They shut teams down and get them out of what they do. So it's gonna be a lot of film these next two days, probably get on the court tomorrow, Saturday before the game, and get a better feel for them and an understanding. But I think we're ready for anybody, man, I think we're playing our best basketball right now."
Hickman: "They're a great, physical team. They're gonna be strong with us. We got a box out. They're great on the boards and everything. They're gonna try to bully us and everything, but I think what we did tonight, it was big. And I think we just need to follow this momentum."
Huff: "It's gonna be a great matchup, super physical. [Houston] kinda ran through the Big 12 this year so, it's gonna be a great matchup and true test for us. We're excited and ready."
