What Gonzaga's Mark Few said after loss vs. Kentucky
The No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs fell to the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats in overtime, 90-89, at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Saturday.
The Zags (7-2) went ahead by as many as 18 points and never trailed in regulation after taking a 9-8 advantage at the 16:54 mark in the first half, though the Wildcats (8-1) didn't rattle easily. A 16-2 scoring run from Kentucky in the second half flipped the swing of momentum, as Gonzaga failed to knock down open looks around the rim and from deep, while its opposition suddenly couldn't be stopped down low.
Here's what Bulldogs head coach Mark Few had to say after the loss.
On what changed between the first and second halves for Gonzaga:
"I mean just all of a sudden, lid was on the hoop. We had a lot of really, really good looks. We've made the first half ones we've made all year, even the free throws, missed a bunch of front ends. And then we gave them life, and they did a great job. And I think our offense affected our defense a little bit. We lost a little bit of our intensity and started kind of deviating from the plan. But it was a great basketball game. Listen, man, both teams did great effort for guys making the right plays on both sides of the ball. It was just a hell of a basketball game."
On what he saw from Kentucky's defense:
"I mean again we were just getting really good looks. They probably weren't maybe in the same rhythm or context of what we had in the first half, but we had post ups, we had wide open 3s. They were 0-for-9 from 3 in the second half, pretty much all of them teed up wide open so, might've affected us a little bit. The guys knew what they were doing."
On the impact rebounding had on the final outcome (Kentucky outrebounded Gonzaga, 21-13, in second half):
"We did a nice job in the first half, and then again, because we were caught in rotations and not kind of taking care of our business on the defensive end, and you got guys in tough places, and we kind of started making up a couple of rules where we just randomly go, double the guy, and it would just open up the glass. Biggest thing is we dried up offensively there in the first nine minutes, I think it happened, which is very unlikely."
MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Gonzaga coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Instagram and Twitter.