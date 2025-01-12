What Washington State's head coach said after Gonzaga game
Washington State men's basketball head coach David Riley could point to a few factors that led to Gonzaga pulling away from the Cougars during the second half of Saturday night's showdown at the McCarthey Athletic Center.
For starters, the Bulldogs' 15-5 scoring run to start the second half certainly didn't help the Cougs' cause. Neither did Ryan Nembhard, who came out of the halftime break even more refreshed after sitting on the bench for the final 9:34 of the first half due to foul trouble. Turnovers and miscues on the defensive end of the floor also started to pile up for WSU, which led by six points in the first half only to trail by three at the break and fall behind by 21 in the second half while the Zags nailed 10 3-pointers and scored 20 points off 16 turnovers.
Consider Saturday night, then, a perfect storm for the Bulldogs (14-4, 5-0 WCC). Led by Graham Ike's 21 points, Gonzaga pulled away for an 88-75 victory over its in-state rival in a thriller from the Kennel.
Here's what Riley had to say after the game.
On what changed for WSU in the second half:
"It was a hard-fought game, and I feel like we had it slip away from us early in that second half where we didn't stay connected as much, and I personally didn't do a good enough job of having us ready for the fight. They got some 50-50 balls. They got a couple offensive rebounds, just some toughness plays that second half that hurt us. And that comes down to, we have game plan stuff, we're gonna have X's and O's, we're gonna have great plays from different players and bad plays from different players, but that fight for 40 minutes, I think, was the difference, and they came out with a little more fire than us."
On Ryan Nembhard's impact in the second half after sitting most of the first half:
"He did a good job with their pace. I think he gets them up the floor really well. I felt like it was a lot of factors that second half, and he played a part in that and started isolating some of our bigs when we made a couple of adjustments. [Nembhard is a] good player."
On WSU's defensive breakdowns that led to 10 3-pointers for Gonzaga:
"A couple of execution errors. I think one of them we didn't have a ball screen right, one of them we didn't order our post defense right. Kind of going into the half that was our thing, when things get tough, or they throw in a 25-second possession, we got to execute all 30 seconds of the shot clock. And I think it was more just cover stuff. We didn't have that many space cadet errors. I think it was more just kind of one guy doing something that wasn't exactly right in coverage."
