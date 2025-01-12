What Washington State's point guard said after Gonzaga game
Washington State men's basketball guard Nate Calmese did his best to hound and harass Gonzaga's guards early on in Saturday night's contest between the in-state rivals.
In addition to setting the table on offense, the junior guard didn't shy away from picking up Ryan Nembhard 94 feet away from his hoop as the Cougars looked to pressure the Bulldogs during the opening minutes with a full court press. Calmese finished the first half with just five points, though his team trailed the Zags by just three after leading by as many as six.
Despite an even more productive second half from Calmese, WSU (13-5, 3-2 WCC) couldn't hang with Gonzaga (14-4, 5-0 WCC) after halftime in an 88-75 final from the McCarthey Athletic Center.
Here's what Calmese had to say following his 20-point performance against the Bulldogs.
On what clicked for him offensively during the second half:
"I'd just say for the start of the first half, we were just shooting ourselves in the foot, like coach [David Riley] said, just unforced turnovers trying to get into the post. A couple of those, I just got to clean that up. Five points, I think in the first half I was trying to get my teammates involved and I think in the second half, it just opened up for me and I just took my spots at the right time. So I think I just made the right choices tonight."
On whether Gonzaga caught the Cougs off guard and how the Kennel played a factor:
"I would say it doesn't shock me, I mean they're obviously a really good team, and if you play the way you're supposed to play, you should be right there with them. I mean the environment obviously is a factor, but I don't think it really affected us that much tonight. Just got to be locked in, got to be on the same page at all times. And I think that's where we got lost tonight is just one guy was off from all four guys, and I think that's where they got their little run."
On whether he and the team can take any positives from the loss moving forward through WCC play:
"Just add this as fuel to the fire. This is a top 18 team in the country, and we were right there with them at half, even though we didn't play our best game. So I think we just got to not take this so negatively, just go and watch the film, like I said, and just grow from it and just know that we could be right there with one of the top 18 teams in the country if we play the right way. So just got to find a way to do that every single night, consistent basis, and just keep growing."
