Where Gonzaga’s Davis Fogle lands in latest 2027 NBA mock draft

The 2026-27 season gets underway for Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs in about three weeks, but NBA draft scouts are already projecting how the 2027 NBA draft could shake out.

A group of talented scouts at No Ceilings released a composite 2027 NBA mock draft on Wednesday, and Gonzaga's rising sophomore superstar Davis Fogle was included - although not as high as one might expect.

The 6'7 wing came in at No. 52 overall, one spot behind Kentucky senior Milan Momcilovic and ahead of Duke sophomore Cayden Boozer. He was the lone Zag and lone Pac-12 player among the top 60.

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Why Fogle could soar up NBA draft boards

Even with nine players making their debut for Gonzaga at Kraziness, it was Fogle who stole the show by dropping an event-record 30 points on 11-15 shooting, including 6-7 from three, in just 20 minutes of action.

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Davis Fogle (4). | Photo by Myk Crawford

The 6'7 wing has long been projected as a sophomore breakout candidate, and if he's hitting outside shots consistently he has All-American upside for the Zags, even with the offense expected to funnel through returning senior Braden Huff.

At 20 years old, Fogle has an impressive offensive arsenal, great size and length for a wing, and showed dramatic improvement defensively last season. If he takes the leap expected of him this year, he could very, very easily be a first round and potentially even lottery pick in 2027 in what is widely considered a weak draft class.

Why No. 52 could be good news for Gonzaga

No. 52 feels surprisingly low for a kid who just did what he did at Kraziness, even if it is a controlled scrimmage setting.

The good news for Gonzaga is if Fogle finds himself in the mid-to-late second round conversation next summer, it is very unlikely he would declare for the draft at all - he'd just come back to school for his junior year.

Last year the second round of the NBA draft was almost entirely seniors out of eligibility or international players. Only three college players who still had remaining eligibility - Duke's Isaiah Evans, Arkansas' Meleek Thomas, and North Carolina's Henri Veesaar - went in Round 2, at No. 33, 34, and 52, respectively.

Gonzaga forward Massamba Diop (35) at Kraziness in the Kennel | Photo by Myk Crawford

Fogle isn't the only Zag with NBA draft buzz, with sophomore big man Massamba Diop frequently showing up on offseason big boards - including in the top 15 in some places.

Gonzaga would be thrilled to have both players return for their junior years, but it also wouldn't be a surprise if both play their way into the NBA draft conversation - in fact, for Gonzaga to have a real shot at a Final Four or national title, they would need to play at that level.

The next chance to see Fogle, Diop, and the rest of this Gonzaga roster in action is Saturday, Oct. 24 when they take on Arkansas in an exhibition game. The time and TV/streaming information has yet to be released.