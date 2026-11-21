The New York Knicks return home from a successful road trip to host the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night.

The Knicks started their trip with a loss in Indiana, but then won two in Toronto and closed it out with a victory in Minnesota to improve to 9-6 on the season.

Meanwhile, this is the fifth game of a six-game road trip for the Timberwolves, who bounced back with a 124-114 win over the Bucks after dropping two straight.

The Knicks have won seven straight meetings against the Blazers, covering the spread in both victories last season.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday’s NBA matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Trail Blazers +5.5 (-110)

Knicks -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Trail Blazers +168

Knicks -201

Total

218.5 (Over -106/Under -114)

Trail Blazers vs. Knicks How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden

How to Watch (TV): KUNP, MSG

Trail Blazers record: 10-5

Knicks record: 9-6

Trail Blazers vs. Knicks Injury Reports

Trail Blazers Injury Report

Deni Avdija – Questionable

Branden Carlson – Available

Vit Krejci– Out

Ja Morant– Out

Shaedon Sharpe– Out

Chris Youngblood– Out

Knicks Injury Report

OG Anunoby – Questionable

Jordan Clarkson– Out

Trail Blazers vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets

Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet

Jalen Brunson OVER 2.5 Three Pointers (-104)

Jalen Brunson is shooting 40% from deep through 15 games, averaging 2.9 makes on 7.3 attempts per contest this season, which is impressive considering his start.

Brunson went 4-for-20 from beyond the arc through his first four games this season, and is 40-for-90 (44.4%) since. He’s gone OVER 2.5 three-pointers in all but one of those 11 games, including five straight.

Trail Blazers vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick

The Knicks have only had one day off since their four-game road trip, which is a spot I like to target.

The Blazers are playing solid basketball as of late, winning four of their last six, with both losses coming by single digits in Minnesota. Portland is also 7-3 on the road this season.

The Knicks are only 3-4 against the spread as a home favorite, while the Blazers are 3-2 as road underdogs.

Pick: Trail Blazers +5.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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