Trail Blazers vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, Nov. 21
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The New York Knicks return home from a successful road trip to host the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night.
The Knicks started their trip with a loss in Indiana, but then won two in Toronto and closed it out with a victory in Minnesota to improve to 9-6 on the season.
Meanwhile, this is the fifth game of a six-game road trip for the Timberwolves, who bounced back with a 124-114 win over the Bucks after dropping two straight.
The Knicks have won seven straight meetings against the Blazers, covering the spread in both victories last season.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday’s NBA matchup.
Trail Blazers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Trail Blazers +5.5 (-110)
- Knicks -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Trail Blazers +168
- Knicks -201
Total
- 218.5 (Over -106/Under -114)
Trail Blazers vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 21
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): KUNP, MSG
- Trail Blazers record: 10-5
- Knicks record: 9-6
Trail Blazers vs. Knicks Injury Reports
Trail Blazers Injury Report
- Deni Avdija – Questionable
- Branden Carlson – Available
- Vit Krejci– Out
- Ja Morant– Out
- Shaedon Sharpe– Out
- Chris Youngblood– Out
Knicks Injury Report
- OG Anunoby – Questionable
- Jordan Clarkson– Out
Trail Blazers vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets
Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jalen Brunson OVER 2.5 Three Pointers (-104)
Jalen Brunson is shooting 40% from deep through 15 games, averaging 2.9 makes on 7.3 attempts per contest this season, which is impressive considering his start.
Brunson went 4-for-20 from beyond the arc through his first four games this season, and is 40-for-90 (44.4%) since. He’s gone OVER 2.5 three-pointers in all but one of those 11 games, including five straight.
Trail Blazers vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
The Knicks have only had one day off since their four-game road trip, which is a spot I like to target.
The Blazers are playing solid basketball as of late, winning four of their last six, with both losses coming by single digits in Minnesota. Portland is also 7-3 on the road this season.
The Knicks are only 3-4 against the spread as a home favorite, while the Blazers are 3-2 as road underdogs.
Pick: Trail Blazers +5.5 (-110)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop