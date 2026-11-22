Sunday’s NBA lineup features an exciting seven-game slate, as several teams put some winning streaks to the test.

The New York Knicks used a Mikal Bridges buzzer-beating 3 on Saturday night to win their fourth game in a row, and they now will look to keep things going on the second night of a back-to-back against Indiana.

The Knicks, Miami Heat, Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks have all won multiple games in a row heading into the action on Nov. 22:

Detroit Pistons @ Atlanta Hawks

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Miami Heat

Denver Nuggets @ Chicago Bulls

Orlando Magic @ Washington Wizards

Dallas Mavericks @ Utah Jazz

Indiana Pacers @ New York Knicks

Boston Celtics @ Golden State Warriors

Dew’s Review: I mentioned Bridges’ game-winning shot, but how about Keegan Murray’s putback with five seconds left to lead the Sacramento Kings to a massive upset over the Boston Celtics? Sacramento is now just 2-14 this season while Boston is 11-5 and has lost three games in a row.

Peter’s Point: There are a few things I’m eyeing on Sunday, but the OKC vs. Miami game has potential to be the best one of the day. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are both questionable for that matchup, so bettors are going to want to check the injury reports closer to game time before narrowing in on a side for that one. SGA and Giannis both can make MVP cases if they lead their teams to top-three seeds in the 2026-27 season.

I’ve settled on three bets for Sunday’s action, including a couple for the Knicks vs. Pacers matchup with OG Anunoby (calf) and Karl-Anthony Towns (illness) up in the air for that matchup.

Let’s take a look at the latest odds for each of these players on Nov. 22!

Peter Dewey NBA Betting Record

2026-27 season record: 43-44 (-6.09 units)

OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1664-1572-27 (+24.07 units)

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Boston Celtics First Half -4.5 (-112) vs. Golden State Warriors

Denver Nuggets-New York Knicks Moneyline Parlay (-157)

Landry Shamet 10+ Points (-176)

Boston Celtics First Half -4.5 (-112) vs. Golden State Warriors

Boston didn’t have Jayson Tatum, Mitchell Robinson or Derrick White for Saturday night’s loss to Sacramento, but it could have all three back in action for Sunday’s game against Golden State.

The Warriors are a mess without Steph Curry, going 1-5 in the six games he’s missed, failing to score 100 points in four in a row. So, I’m going to trust Boston in one of my favorite markets this season.

The C’s are a dominant team against the spread in the first half of the games, and that has been the case for the entire Joe Mazzulla era.

Over the last three seasons, Boston routinely covered the spread in the first half – including in last night’s loss. This season, the C’s currently have the best first-half net rating in the NBA (plus-20.9).

Celtics First Half ATS Record

2026-27 season: 11-5 (+5.25 units)

2025-26 season: 53-31-1 (+17.05 units)

2024-25 season: 48-45-0 (-4.35 units)

2023-24 season: 66-34-1 (+26.05 units)

Golden State is 22nd in the league in first-half net rating (minus-4.8), and this offense is going to struggle against a Boston team that is No. 2 in net rating and No. 2 in defensive rating in the 2026-27 season. I’ll lay the points with Boston in the early going, as I expect Tatum to play in the back end of this back-to-back.

Denver Nuggets-New York Knicks Moneyline Parlay (-157)

Denver Nuggets

Denver has won back-to-back games, knocking off Boston and Houston to improve to 9-5 this season. The Nuggets are now seven and three in their last 10 games, and they finally picked up the “quality” wins that everyone has been waiting for in the 2026-27 season.

Now, Denver is heavily favored on the road against the Chicago Bulls, who are just 4-11 in their first 15 games, including a 1-5 mark at home. Chicago has listed Norman Powell (questionable) and Jalen Smith (questionable) on the injury report while exciting rookie Caleb Wilson (hand) remains out.

That should make this a very winnable game for Denver, which is an 8.5-point road favorite.

The Nuggets have jumped into the top half of the league in net rating while the Bulls (minus-7.8 net rating) are just 25th. Chicago is also just 2-8 against teams .500 or better while Denver has gone a perfect 5-0 against teams below .500.

I expect the Nuggets to handle this Bulls team, as they’re an impressive 3-1 against the spread when favored on the road in the 2026-27 season.

New York Knicks

The Knicks nearly blew a 23-point halftime lead on Saturday night, surviving on Bridges’ game-winning 3.

They didn’t have Jordan Clarkson, OG Anunoby or Karl-Anthony Towns in that game, though it’s possible Towns (illness) is good to go on Sunday night.

Despite all of that, the Knicks are favored at home against the Tyrese Haliburton-less (hamstring) Indiana Pacers. The Pacers did upset the Knicks in Indiana earlier this season, but they’re off to a 5-11 start and have dropped three games in a row.

Indy is 21st in the league in net rating, and it has listed star forward Pascal Siakam as questionable for this game. If he sits, the Pacers are going to be in a ton of trouble against this Knicks team.

New York is fourth in defensive rating and ninth in net rating, improving to 5-3 at home with Saturday’s win. The back-to-back is a concern for the Knicks, but they’ve really turned things around after an 0-3 start, winning 10 of their last 13 games.

I’m buying New York at home where it was the best team in the NBA against the spread in the 2025-26 season.

Landry Shamet 10+ Points (-176)

Knicks wing Landry Shamet has started a handful of games this season with Josh Hart and OG Anunoby missing time, putting up 10 or more points in two of those matchups.

On Saturday, Shamet dropped 20 points against Portland and played over 36 minutes. He took 14 shots (a season-high) and 10 3-pointers, making six of them.

Shamet’s volume could drop if KAT returns in this game, but I still think the Knicks wing is undervalued in the prop market. Shamet is averaging 11.0 points per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 45.3 percent from 3.

Indy has really struggled against the 3-ball, ranking 28th in opponent 3-point percentage. With Shamet likely walking into a starting role and close to 30 minutes on Sunday, I think he’s a great bet to reach double-digit points.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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