Highly-touted transfer portal guard picks Vanderbilt over Gonzaga
It doesn't appear Duke Miles will be spending his sixth and final year of college basketball in Spokane.
Instead, the former Oklahoma guard is off to Nashville, Tennessee, after committing to Mark Byington and Vanderbilt on Sunday.
Miles heard from several programs upon re-entering the portal earlier this week, as the 6-foot-2 guard is on his third school this offseason since leaving the Sooners earlier this spring. Since then, he's committed and de-committed from two schools after previously committing to Virginia on April 7 — only to then de-commit less than a week later to join Texas A&M. But as the Aggies continued to add pieces through the portal, Miles requested last Friday that the school release him from his letter of intent.
Gonzaga was reportedly one of the schools that reached out to Miles following his brief stint with Texas A&M. The Bulldogs did bolster their backcourt depth with the addition of Arizona State transfer Adam Miller, though it's likely they continue to search through the portal as they fill the vacancies left behind by Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman and Khalif Battle.
A four-star transfer prospect according to On3, Miles was ranked as the No. 5 combo guard in the portal when he committed to Vanderbilt. Last season with the Sooners, he averaged 9.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 43.0% from 3-point range (albeit on just 2.7 attempts per game). He also shot 51.4% from the field and knocked down over 83% of his free-throw attempts, making for an efficient field goal percentage rate of 61%.
Miles spent the previous season at High Point, where he was just as efficient — if not more so — from the field. While his 3-point rate wasn't as high, Miles still led the Big South in field goal percentage (52.8%) and effective field goal percentage (58.3%) while putting up a career-best 17.5 points per game.
Miles would've brought a lot of experience to the Zags' locker room. Over the course of five seasons at Troy, High Point and Oklahoma, he's logged nearly 3,000 minutes and over 1,300 career points.