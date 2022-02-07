Benedict Men's Team Continues Home Court Dominance, Defeats Fort Valley

Head coach Artis Maddox said the home crowd has made all the difference for his team.

“It's just the fan base [really helps us out]. It's our crowd just being home,” he said. “Guys sleeping in their own beds, waking up in them in the morning. Not staying in a hotel and having to travel on the bus to the gym. We're home, we're comfortable. The band was there. We have the crowd behind our back, our gym, our baskets, so we're there comfortable with it.”

It was a tight ball game throughout with both teams trading baskets throughout the fourth quarter.