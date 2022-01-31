HBCU and NFL Legend James 'Shack' Harris Presents George Halas Trophy to Rams

Marlin Briscoe of the Denver Broncos was the first black quarterback to start an NFL game.

Ironically in 1974, Harris won his debut game with the Rams and defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 37-14. He was voted to the 1974 Pro Bowl and earned MVP honors for that all-star game.

He played his collegiate football for Grambling State University and the legendary head coach Eddie Robinson from 1965-68.

Harris was a record-setting quarterback for the G-Men and won four SWAC titles under Coach Rob.