HBCU and NFL Legend James 'Shack' Harris Presents George Halas Trophy to Rams

Skip to main content

NFL and HBCU Legend James 'Shack' Harris Presents George Halas Trophy to Rams

Former Los Angeles quarterback, NFL executive, and HBCU legend presents the George Halas Trophy to the Rams.

The Los Angeles Rams were presented the George Halas Trophy by James "Shack" Harris after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium.

James "Shack" Harris

James "Shack" Harris Made NFL History

Harris Trophy Presentation.jfif

Harris played for the Los Angeles Rams from 1973-76 seasons.  

The Buffalo Bills initially drafted Harris in the seventh round of the 1969 NFL Draft. He later became the first black quarterback to open a season as the starter for an NFL franchise with the Buffalo Bills.  

Grambling Legend to Pro Bowl MVP

Freedman-Harris-1

Marlin Briscoe of the Denver Broncos was the first black quarterback to start an NFL game.

Ironically in 1974, Harris won his debut game with the Rams and defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 37-14. He was voted to the 1974 Pro Bowl and earned MVP honors for that all-star game.

He played his collegiate football for Grambling State University and the legendary head coach Eddie Robinson from 1965-68.

Harris was a record-setting quarterback for the G-Men and won four SWAC titles under Coach Rob.

Harris and the NFL

USATSI_3912993_168388561_lowres

James "Shack" Harris became an astute talent evaluator and served as Director of Pro Personnel for Baltimore Ravens. His scouting and personnel moves helped the franchise win Super Bowl XXXV.  

Co-Founder with Doug Williams

HBCU Legacy Bowl

Doug Williams and James "Shack" Harris are the co-founders of the Black College Football Hall of Fame and HBCU Legacy Bowl and Career Fair. The inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl will take place on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 3 PM CT in Yulman Stadium on Tulane University's campus.

HBCU Football Coverage

Read More

Harris Trophy Presentation.jfif
Football

HBCU and NFL Legend James 'Shack' Harris Presents George Halas Trophy to Rams

13 minutes ago
Aqeel Glass and Cole Kelley
Football

FCS Quarterbacks Aqeel Glass and Cole Kelley Display NFL Talent

3 hours ago
HBCU Stars at 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
Football

HBCU Stars, Coach Captured the Spotlight at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

12 hours ago
20220129_175409
Alabama A&M University

Watch: Alabama A&M QB Aqeel Glass' Touchdown Pass in Bowl Game

Jan 29, 2022
2022 HBCU Combine.jfif
Football

2022 HBCU Combine Guide

Jan 29, 2022
USATSI_8830452_168388561_lowres
Football

Walter Payton, 'Sweetness' was an HBCU, Jackson State, and NFL Legend

Jan 29, 2022
HBCU Legacy Bowl
Football

HBCU Legacy Bowl Update - Jan. 28

Jan 28, 2022
Shedeur and Deion Sanders
Football

Shedeur Sanders Felt Like 'A Piece Was Missing' Without Deion Sanders on the Sidelines for Part of 2021

Jan 27, 2022