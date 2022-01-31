HBCU and NFL Legend James 'Shack' Harris Presents George Halas Trophy to Rams

NFL and HBCU Legend James 'Shack' Harris Presents George Halas Trophy to Rams
The Los Angeles Rams were presented the George Halas Trophy by James "Shack" Harris after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium.
James "Shack" Harris
James "Shack" Harris Made NFL History
Harris played for the Los Angeles Rams from 1973-76 seasons.
The Buffalo Bills initially drafted Harris in the seventh round of the 1969 NFL Draft. He later became the first black quarterback to open a season as the starter for an NFL franchise with the Buffalo Bills.
Grambling Legend to Pro Bowl MVP
Marlin Briscoe of the Denver Broncos was the first black quarterback to start an NFL game.
Ironically in 1974, Harris won his debut game with the Rams and defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 37-14. He was voted to the 1974 Pro Bowl and earned MVP honors for that all-star game.
He played his collegiate football for Grambling State University and the legendary head coach Eddie Robinson from 1965-68.
Harris was a record-setting quarterback for the G-Men and won four SWAC titles under Coach Rob.
Harris and the NFL
James "Shack" Harris became an astute talent evaluator and served as Director of Pro Personnel for Baltimore Ravens. His scouting and personnel moves helped the franchise win Super Bowl XXXV.
Co-Founder with Doug Williams
Doug Williams and James "Shack" Harris are the co-founders of the Black College Football Hall of Fame and HBCU Legacy Bowl and Career Fair. The inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl will take place on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 3 PM CT in Yulman Stadium on Tulane University's campus.
