Doug Williams Shocked the Sports World in Super Bowl XXII

Doug Williams Shocked the Sports World, Won Super Bowl XXII

On Jan. 31, 1998, Doug Williams shocked the sports world with an outstanding performance in Super Bowl XXII.

On Jan. 31, 1988, Joe Gibbs and his Washington (11-4) team strolled into Jack Murphy Stadium as 3-point underdogs to Dan Reeves and Denver (10-4-1).

John Elway was making his second-straight Super Bowl appearance and many believed it was his time to shine and win the big game.  

Washington's starter Jay Schroeder went down and backup quarterback Doug Williams saved the team with two playoff wins.

The Day Was For Doug Williams

Here Comes the Hero

Doug Williams

The Broncos hit Washington early and led 10-0 in the first quarter. I remember sitting in my room nervously wishing for Mr. Williams to have a comeback, especially after the Denver defenders twisted Williams' knee in the first stanza.  

Washington had a slow opening quarter and put up 64 yards of offense compared to the 142 yards from Denver.  

But, Williams found his groove.

Williams Overcame an Injury and Recorded a Masterpiece!

Doug Williams Injured

Then, the second quarter happened, and Williams went to work on the Broncos secondary. Wide receiver Ricky Sanders fought off Mark Haynes, caught a beautiful spiral from Williams, and took it to the house for an 80-yard touchdown.

Washington's ensuing drive had Williams throwing a strike to Gary Clark for a second touchdown pass. Gibbs' team was up 14-10 over the Broncos, and they were stunned. I recall Al Michaels and Frank Gifford trying to make sense of it all on air.

Doug Williams connected 9/11 passes for four touchdowns and 228 yards in the second quarter. Washington scored 35 points in one-quarter of a Super Bowl. It was unheard of and unimaginable by many who thought Elway would have been the one breaking the records. 

Instead, it was Doug Williams.

Williams Shocked the World

Doug Williams

The sports world was shocked. I bet this one thing, Coach Rob and Joe Gibbs weren't of Williams' performance.

Williams led Washington's destruction of Denver when they rattled off 42 unanswered points over Denver to take Super Bowl XXII by a final score of 42-10.  

The Grambling product became the first black quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl contest. He earned the Super Bowl MVP honors by connecting on 18/29 passes for 340 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception on the afternoon.

Just Give Him an Opportunity

Doug Williams Speaks to Media

Coach Rob told a reporter about Williams, "all he needs is an opportunity." Doug Williams claimed his opportunity and made history.  

As a college student at Morehouse, I was incredibly proud; the whole campus was.

Williams' triumph dispelled the notion that a black quarterback could ever win a Super Bowl title.

Doug Williams and James "Shack" Harris

Doug Williams and James "Shack" Harris

Today, Doug Williams and James "Shack" Harris continue as trailblazers. The two former disciples of Coach Robinson founded the Black College Football Hall of Fame.   Williams also serves as the Sr. Vice President of Player Development for the Washington Football Team.

On Feb. 19, the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl will take place in New Orleans, LA, at Tulane University's Yulman Stadium. Their dream of honoring past HBCU legends and giving future talented college players a platform will become a reality.

