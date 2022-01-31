Doug Williams Shocked the Sports World in Super Bowl XXII

On Jan. 31, 1998, Doug Williams shocked the sports world with an outstanding performance in Super Bowl XXII.

On Jan. 31, 1988, Joe Gibbs and his Washington (11-4) team strolled into Jack Murphy Stadium as 3-point underdogs to Dan Reeves and Denver (10-4-1).

John Elway was making his second-straight Super Bowl appearance and many believed it was his time to shine and win the big game.

Washington's starter Jay Schroeder went down and backup quarterback Doug Williams saved the team with two playoff wins.