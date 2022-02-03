NFL Black Coaches Are Not 'Whistle Blowers,' But It's Time to 'Blow the Whistle!'

Feb 1, 2009; Tampa, FL, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (left), head coach Mike Tomlin (center), and owner Dan Rooney (right) celebrate after the game of Super Bowl XLIII against the Arizona Cardinals at Raymond James Stadium. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The late Steelers owner Dan Rooney wasn't a whistleblower, but he knew it was time to blow the whistle on his fellow NFL owners.



Diversity and inclusion weren't integral to the NFL franchise owners' plans for hiring head coaches.

Someone had to address the cultural bias that existed in the NFL's professional workplaces. The dialogue was uncomfortable within the 2003 Workplace Diversity Committee, and its "Rooney Rule" proposal was adopted and is met with resistance until this day.

Several ownerships and families have changed since the NFL implemented Rooney's recommendations - but billionaires aren't billionaires for a reason. They can interpret a rule or law and discover loopholes. These loopholes in the hiring process became too significant for commissioner Roger Goodell, and the league. That's why incentives were given to teams in 2021 for "strengthening" the Rooney Rule.