NFL Black Coaches Are Not 'Whistle Blowers,' But It's Time to 'Blow the Whistle!'
Frustration and anger is mounting with black coaches. The NFL owners needed a wake up call. Then again, they never imagined an untimely text from a legendary head coach would result in a lawsuit and challenge to their hiring practices.
Black Coaches' Time To Fight Back
NFL Owners Exploit the Rooney Rule's Loopholes
The late Steelers owner Dan Rooney wasn't a whistleblower, but he knew it was time to blow the whistle on his fellow NFL owners.
Diversity and inclusion weren't integral to the NFL franchise owners' plans for hiring head coaches.
Someone had to address the cultural bias that existed in the NFL's professional workplaces. The dialogue was uncomfortable within the 2003 Workplace Diversity Committee, and its "Rooney Rule" proposal was adopted and is met with resistance until this day.
Several ownerships and families have changed since the NFL implemented Rooney's recommendations - but billionaires aren't billionaires for a reason. They can interpret a rule or law and discover loopholes. These loopholes in the hiring process became too significant for commissioner Roger Goodell, and the league. That's why incentives were given to teams in 2021 for "strengthening" the Rooney Rule.
What is the Rooney Rule?
Carefully read this statement from the NFL's website.
"In November 2020, team owners approved a proposal rewarding teams who developed minority talent that went on to become GMs or head coaches across the league. If a team lost a minority executive or coach to another team, that team would receive a third-round compensatory pick for two years. If a team lost both a coach and personnel member, it would receive a third-round compensatory pick for three years.
In 2021, the NFL approved changes requiring every team to interview at least two external minority candidates for open head coaching positions and at least one external minority candidate for a coordinator job. Additionally, at least one minority and/or female candidate must be interviewed for senior level positions (e.g., club president and senior executives)."
Strengthening the Rooney Rule
In recent years, the Workplace Diversity Committee has proposed additional changes to strengthen the Rooney Rule, including:
1. Clubs must interview at least two diverse candidates from the Career Development Advisory Panel list, or a diverse candidate not currently employed by the club.
2. Clubs must conduct an in-person interview with at least one external minority candidate for any GM or head coaching interview.
3. Clubs must continue to consider multiple diverse candidates.
4. Clubs must maintain complete records and provide them to the league upon the Commissioner’s request.
5. If the final decision maker is involved from the beginning of the hiring process, they must be involved through the conclusion of the process.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stated that the updates “bolster the current Rooney Rule requirements and are intended to create additional opportunities for diverse candidates to be identified, interviewed, and ultimately hired when a vacancy becomes available.”
Why would owners need to police themselves and reinforce the rules they established?
Has Interviewing Black Coaches Become a Sham?
Why would a multi-billionaire entity need additional rules, measures, and incentives to strengthen the 2003 doctrine? Because the league was aware of renegade owners who have circumvented the Rooney Rule.
Brian Flores' class-action lawsuit wouldn't have been if workplace diversity and inclusion was respected and insisted by the National Football League's leadership - the owners. It would be unfair to include all of the owners, right?
Until the NFL's Week of Black Monday, 3 out of 32 (9.4%) head coaches were black. Ron Rivera (Washington) and Robert Saleh (New York) are considered minority coaches. Thus, 5 out of 32 (15.6%) head coaches of color existed.
Hiring a Black Coach Works, If Given the Opportunity
Each NFL owner and front office executive receives the annual NFL Diversity and Inclusion Report. In 2020, 70% of the NFL players considered themselves African American. At the same time, in 2021, only three men who look like these players and have a similar cultural backgrounds were selected by NFL owners to lead their football teams.
The NFL pipeline to multiple-head coaching opportunities is worst. Ron Rivera was the only non-white able to land another head coaching position. Never has a former black general manager has been hired by another NFL club for the same position.
But, "re-tread after re-tread" of football coaches were given another opportunity for a head coaching job in the NFL.
Brian Flores is not a "rabble-rouser" and/or "militant" black coach. He's evolved into a man courageous enough to use the law to combat systemic prejudice within the NFL decision-makers' ranks.
Consider this. Today, the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is a hero. However, during the Civil Rights Movement, he was a problem-maker and rebellious.
The NFL met Flores' claims with the typical "no merit" rebuttal. The question is simple. How could the National Football League determine this isn't merit to his case within a few hours of his filing?
Better yet. If Flores' lawsuit is void of proof, then why did the NFL owners adopt the "Strengthening the Rooney Rule" measures?
Why? Because they know racism and bias exists within the 32 franchises.
Now, it's time for the chickens to come home to roost for the league's leadership. This problem will not be ignored. I believe black coaches are ready for the battle ahead and willing to handle the fallout.
A Case Study of Bias Against Black Coaches
Here's a current case study and example of how one NFL coaching tree resembles a "Good Ol' Boy" system.
Sports Illustrated published an article, "The Forgettable Years of a Coaching Staff to Remember," on Aug. 23, 2019, by writer Greg Bishop. The nuts and bolts of the article focus on the success of three coaches - Kyle Shanahan, Sean McVay, Matt Lafleur. All received coordinator positions, then head coaching roles in the NFL.
49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel was a member of the staff. His name is floating as a potential head coach for one of the five remaining openings in the NFL.
Who isn't mentioned with the coaches of the proclaimed "The Fun Bunch?" None of the several black assistant coaches.
Full disclosure - I am a relative of one of those black coaches. His name is Steve Jackson. Jackson is the defensive backs coach for the Cincinnati Bengals. One of his players, Vonn Bell, intercepted former NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes' pass and help to send the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI.
Of the black assistant coaches on that 2013 Washington staff, Raheem Morris was the only one to land a head coaching job with Tampa Bay from 2009-2011. Regardless of their resumes, Steve Jackson (Bengals defensive backs), Richard Hightower (49ers special teams), Aubrey Pleasant (Lions defensive backs/passing game), Jacob Burney (former - Bengals defensive line), and Keith Burns (former - Washington special teams) were never promoted to an offensive or defensive coordinator's position nor head coaching role in the league.
Do you get the picture?
No Resolution in Sight?
Until one owner, like Rooney, decides to break ranks and publicly denounce the covert unfair hiring practices, the problem will exist. Even the average fan can see the discrepancies and the unfair treatment of the NFL's black coach.
The NFL will be forced to address the lawsuit and no longer sweep ill intentions under the rug. When will the change come? Better yet, how will they handle the change?
We shall see.
