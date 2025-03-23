One Of The Best HBCU Basketball Postseasons Yet: Will The NCAA Finally Take Notice?
HOUSTON — We may have witnessed one of the most successful postseasons for HBCU basketball - men's and women's programs. The product has improved with its competitive play against formidable opponents. Still, the energy, passion, grit, determination, and heroics had HBCU fans and bystanders engaged in what could be and should be in collegiate basketball's future.
It may be time for college basketball fans and governing bodies to accept that HBCU basketball has significantly improved and is more competitive than in recent years.
Here's the proof from the NCAA Division I teams who competed this postseason in the NCAA, WBIT, and WNIT tournaments:
WOMEN
- Norfolk State (30-5) | MEAC | NCAA - No. 13 Spartans fall to No. 4 Maryland, 82-69 in the first round.
- Southern (21-15) | SWAC | NCAA - No. 16 Jaguars defeat No. 16 UC San Diego in the First Four, 68-56. No. 1 overall UCLA defeats No. 16 Southern in the first round, 84-46.
- Texas Southern (17-15) | SWAC | WNIT - First-time WNIT hosts of St. Mary's (14-17). Defeated the Gaels, 54-50. The Tigers advanced to meet LA Tech on Monday.
- Howard (22-11) | MEAC | WNIT - First-time WNIT hosts of Siena (17-14), 72-62. The Bison advanced to face the College of Charleston.
- Coppin State (19-14) | MEAC | WNIT - Defeated Colgate (23-10) in the first round, 58-48. The Eagles advanced to take on Cleveland State in the second round on Mar. 25.
- Alabama A&M (21-11) | SWAC | WNIT - Chattanooga Mocs (17-14) defeated the Bulldogs, 53-49.
- North Carolina A&T (19-12) | CAA | WBIT - The Aggies fell to No. 1 VA Tech (19-12), 61-45.
Women's Postseason Record (as of Mar. 23): 4 Wins, 4 Losses
MEN
- Alabama State (20-16) | SWAC | NCAA - Defeated No. 16 St. Francis (16-18) in the First Four, 70-68. The Hornets lost in the opening round to No. 1 Auburn (29-5), 83-63.
- Norfolk State (24-11) | MEAC | NCAA - The Spartans lost in the opening round to No. 1 Florida (31-4), 95-69.
Men's Postseason Record (as of Mar. 23): 1 Win, 2 Losses
Men's + Women's Postseason Record (as of Mar. 23): 5 Wins, 6 Losses
The HBCU community must be encouraged, excited, and down-right amped for the next season.
Norfolk State women's program may undergo an overhaul in the 2025-26 season without WNBA draft prospect Diamond Johnson. Also, could Coach Larry Vickers be on the move?
He addressed his future with HBCU Gameday's Cobi Simmons, saying, "I haven't talked to my team — I don't know — we'll see." We'll see?
After covering sports, you can predict the future actions of a coach, administrator, or player based on how they answer questions. The MEAC Coach of the Year may have already decided to leave the Spartans program — although we don't have confirmation from the reports. Don't be surprised if Kierra Wheeler and others enter the transfer portal soon after.
Saturday's rumors of Vickers becoming Auburn University's new head basketball coach. If you recall, the Spartans defeated the Tigers in Auburn on Dec. 29, 63-57.
Don't be too surprised if NSU Coach Robert Jones may have a few interviews or offers...keep an eye out.
The NCAA slightly improved the seedings for the Norfolk State women's squad but left Coach Robert Jones and the Spartans men's program desiring more respect. In this year's tournament, his team fared much better than other teams against No. 1 seeds.
The season is over for Texas Southern, Coppin State, and Howard at the WNIT. Nevertheless, kudos to the players, coaches, and staff that have made the 2024-25 HBCU college basketball season one of the best in recent years.
Take note NCAA, NIT, BIC, and WBIT. The HBCU competitiveness is trending in the right direction. Selection committees should replace traditional processes and consider the marked improvement of HBCU basketball.