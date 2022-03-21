Talladega earned a trip to the Men's Semifinals at the NAIA National Tournament.

Talladega Tornadoes (31-5) earned a trip to the Men's Semifinals at the NAIA National Tournament.

The HBCU program is on the verge of winning a national championship when they face Thomas More Saints (KY) at 7:00 PM CT inside Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.

A broadcast of the semifinals match is available at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/naia.

Talladega defeated Concordia (NEB) 77-69 on Saturday, Mar. 18. The Tornadoes were led by reserve Kamron Brice with 20 points and Cam Potts added 15 points en route to the semifinal showdown with Thomas More.

Should the Tornadoes win tonight, they will have a tilt against Loyola (36-1) who were victorious against Arizona Christian (31-5). Zach Wrightsil was the game's leading scorer with 20 points.

READ MORE HBCU LEGENDS ARTICLES