The SEC coaching carousel first started spinning Thursday when it was reported that Joni Taylor was taking the head coaching position at Texas A&M, which became vacant after legendary coach Gary Blair’s retirement.

This left an opening at Georgia and from there a number of different names were in the mix for new positions, including Jackson State head coach Tomekia Reed.

Originally, Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin was named as a person expected to take the helm at UGA. It was then reported that Reed was tapped as the next head coach at Ole Miss.

Earlier that day, Reed tweeted about JSU’s WNBA Pro Day, but was offline for the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the previously reported talks between McPhee-McCuin devolved to the point where no deal was reached. Later that day, McPhee-McCuin tweeted a statement announcing she would remain the Rebels’ head coach and how much she believed in the direction the team his heading.

She then let off a tweet that seemingly was to refute previous reports about her on the verge of accepting the position at UGA.

From there, it was reported that Reed would in fact be staying at JSU.

This year Reed led her team to a 23-7 record and was a few plays and calls away from advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Many were unhappy with comments made by LSU head coach Kim Mulkey after her team defeated JSU 83-77, that they took to imply HBCUs are not worthy of the nation’s most talented coaches.

Reed gave an impassioned speech following the loss urging everyone to fight for HBCUs.

JSU recently landed 6’5 center Angel Jackson, a transfer from University of Southern California. The school also announced #TheReturnCampaign, a fundraising effort ensure JSU’s women’s program has everything it needs as they work to return to the Big Dance.

