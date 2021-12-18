Publish date:
Watch: Deion Sanders on JSU Asst. Coaches - 'Who's Ready to Become Head Coaches'
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders shares with HBCU Legends Kyle T. Mosley which of his assistant coaches should become head coaches.
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders shares with HBCU Legends Kyle T. Mosley which of his assistant coaches should become head coaches.
SANDERS ON HIS ASSISTANT COACHES
The thing that people gotta realize is you gotta recruit, man. You gotta be able to compile a staff to be able to recruit as well as lead men. And I feel like several, our coaches can possibly do that for sure. The problem is I don't see too many coaches want to leave this situation. But, if they want to, I'm going to be the first one to try to elevate them to the next level. But this is a situation that we're in that has plenty of legs. So you got to really consider, what you're asking our coaches. They ain't crazy, now."
~JSU Head Coach Deion Sanders
Read More
Jackson State Tigers Coaching Staff
- Deion Sanders – Head Coach
- Michael Pollock – Assistant Coach/Quarterbacks coach
- Jason Phillips – Assistant Coach/Wide receivers coach
- Dennis Thurman – Defensive coordinator
- Mike Markuson – Assistant Coach/Offensive line coach
- Alan Ricard – Assistant Coach/Special teams
- Gary Harrell – Assistant Coach/Running backs coach
- Kevin Mathis – Assistant Coach/Defensive backs coach
- Andre' Hart – Assistant Coach/Linebackers coach
- Jeff Weeks – Assistant Coach/Defensive line coach
- TC Taylor – Offensive Coordinator/Tight ends coach
- Otis Riddley – Director of Player Personnel
More HBCU Football Coverage
- Jackson State Stuns D1 Schools for Travis Hunter
- Sanders 'OUT-RECRUITED' Power 5 Programs, They are Worried
- Deion Sanders Top FCS Coach, Eddie Robinson Award
- Shedeur Sanders Top Freshman, Jerry Rice Award
- Grambling Legends Applaud the Hue Jackson Hire
- Sanders and Gillette Partner
- Nick Saban's Comments on Deion Sanders Landing Travis Hunter
- Could Deion Sanders "Flip" Travis Hunter
- Michael Strahan Becomes a Space Traveler
- Steve McNair, Rudy Hubbard Inducted Into CHOF