Watch: Deion Sanders on JSU Asst. Coaches - 'Who's Ready to Become Head Coaches'

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders shares with HBCU Legends Kyle T. Mosley which of his assistant coaches should become head coaches.

SANDERS ON HIS ASSISTANT COACHES

The thing that people gotta realize is you gotta recruit, man. You gotta be able to compile a staff to be able to recruit as well as lead men. And I feel like several, our coaches can possibly do that for sure. The problem is I don't see too many coaches want to leave this situation. But, if they want to, I'm going to be the first one to try to elevate them to the next level. But this is a situation that we're in that has plenty of legs. So you got to really consider, what you're asking our coaches. They ain't crazy, now."

~JSU Head Coach Deion Sanders

Jackson State Tigers Coaching Staff