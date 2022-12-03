Skip to main content

2022 SWAC Football Championship Live Game Thread

2022 SWAC Football Championship live game thread on the game scores, action, injury updates, and videos.

2022 SWAC Football Championship live game thread on the game scores, action, injury updates, and videos.

THE GAME:  Southern University (7-4, 5-3 SWAC) vs. Jackson State Tigers (11-0, 8-0 SWAC) in the 2022 SWAC Football Championship Game at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, MS for a 3 PM CT kick off on Dec. 3.

ODDS:  Jackson State by 17.5 points.

COACHES: Southern, Eric Dooley; Jackson State, Deion Sanders

Scroll to Continue

Read More

LIVE GAME THREAD

What happens next in HBCU Sports? Don't miss out on any HBCU news and analysis! Please take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking HBCU Sports news delivered to your inbox!

HBCU Legends' Recent Articles:

Besean McCray - Southern University
Football

5 Ways Southern Could Upset Jackson State in the 2022 SWAC Football Championship?

By Kyle T. Mosley
USATSI_19524944_168388561_lowres
Football

Deion Sanders Expected to be Named Head Coach at Colorado, Per Report

By Kyle Anthony Mosley
GABE GARDINA 2
Football

Gabe Giardina Leaves Albany State

By Kyle T. Mosley
USATSI_19524980_168388561_lowres
Football

Coach Prime's Inspirational Messages During SWAC Championship Week

By Kyle T. Mosley
Deion Sanders
Football

Deion Sanders: The Prime Decision

By Kyle T. Mosley
James Houston IV with the Detroit Lions
Football

James Houston IV Free-Agent Contract Update

By Kyle T. Mosley
James Houston Sacks Josh Allen
Football

James Houston IV Signs Free-Agent Contract With Detroit Lions

By Kyle T. Mosley
Deion Sanders
Football

Jackson State Dominates 2022 SWAC Football Postseason Honors

By Kyle T. Mosley and SWAC PR