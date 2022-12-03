2022 SWAC Football Championship live game thread on the game scores, action, injury updates, and videos.

THE GAME: Southern University (7-4, 5-3 SWAC) vs. Jackson State Tigers (11-0, 8-0 SWAC) in the 2022 SWAC Football Championship Game at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, MS for a 3 PM CT kick off on Dec. 3.

ODDS: Jackson State by 17.5 points.

COACHES: Southern, Eric Dooley; Jackson State, Deion Sanders

LIVE GAME THREAD

