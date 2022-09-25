Bethune-Cookman Hands Grambling 2nd-Straight SWAC Loss

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-2, 1-0 SWAC) weren't a kind host by winning 36-19 over the Grambling State (1-3, 0-1 SWAC) "UN-GMEN" on Saturday in Daytona. Hue Jackson believed taking off the famous Grambling 'G' for a game would motivate the Tigers - unfortunately, the players didn't respond!

Bethune-Cookman CB Deas; Saturday, September 25, 2022; Credit: Romeo Guzman for Bethune-Cookman Athletics

From their opening three drives to the final nail in the coffin, Bethune-Cookman seized control of the contest and trailed for only one possession to Grambling. I watched Coach Terry Sims' squad eat the heart out of the visiting Tigers and held them scoreless the entire second half.

"Well today, I thought it was a better day. Still got some things we had to clean up but playing a football team the caliber of Grambling, we saw a team that played Wildcat football."

Darnell Deas was the game's MVP with two touchdowns -- one kickoff return and one pick-six.

The Tigers needed more than Grambling's 441 yards of total offense and 26 first downs to overcome poor execution in crunch time. Penalties and missed assignments contributed to stopping drives.

Give the Wildcats credit. They made the plays and appeared hungry for a win at home.

Coach Jackson has plenty to clean up before taking on Prairie View at the annual State Fair Classic on Oct. 8. HBCU Go will stream the game.

Next up: Bethune-Cookman at Alabama A&M

