Dee Anderson Expected to Sign With USFL's Tampa Bay Bandits

Former Alabama A&M star wide receiver Dee Anderson is expected to sign with the USFL's Tampa Bandits, per source.

Dee Anderson; Credit: Kyle A. Mosley, HBCU Legends

Anderson had a rookie minicamp tryout with the New Orleans Saints in May. The 6-5 and 224-pound wideout was one of Aqeel Glass' primary targets for the AAMU Bulldogs. The Dallas native finished his 2021 season with 33 receptions, 493 yards receiving, and 12 touchdowns.

The HBCU football standout will finally get an opportunity to play professionally for the Bandits, who sit in 3rd place of the USFL South Division at 3-4.

Anderson played college football at LSU and Oklahoma State before landing on the Alabama A&M roster. This past February, the receiver was a member of the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl in New Orleans.

