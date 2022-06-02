Skip to main content

Dee Anderson Expected to Sign With USFL's Tampa Bay Bandits

Former Alabama A&M star wide receiver expected to sign with USFL team.

Former Alabama A&M star wide receiver Dee Anderson is expected to sign with the USFL's Tampa Bandits, per source.

Dee Anderson

Anderson had a rookie minicamp tryout with the New Orleans Saints in May. The 6-5 and 224-pound wideout was one of Aqeel Glass' primary targets for the AAMU Bulldogs. The Dallas native finished his 2021 season with 33 receptions, 493 yards receiving, and 12 touchdowns.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The HBCU football standout will finally get an opportunity to play professionally for the Bandits, who sit in 3rd place of the USFL South Division at 3-4.

Anderson played college football at LSU and Oklahoma State before landing on the Alabama A&M roster. This past February, the receiver was a member of the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl in New Orleans.

Recent HBCU Legends Articles:

Dee Anderson

Sammy Knight Scores 2
Football

HBCU Football Flashback: FAMU Rattlers Defeat Miami Hurricanes

By Kyle T. Mosley11 hours ago
NFL Shield
NFL

NFL Inspire Change: 21 Social Justice Grant Partners Extended

By HBCU Legends14 hours ago
Tim Brewster
Football

Report: Deion Sanders, Jackson State to Hire Former Power 5 Coach Tim Brewster

By Kyle T. Mosley21 hours ago
Coach Wilson - Morgan State
Football

Damon Wilson's Goal at Morgan State: Winning 'Not Just a Celebration Bowl, a National Championship'

By Kyle T. MosleyJun 1, 2022
Alabama State
Baseball

Hornets Sting Jaguars to Win 2022 SWAC Baseball Tournament Championship

By Kyle T. MosleyMay 29, 2022
Sanders and Simmons
Football

Deion Sanders and Willie Simmons Blast ESPN

By Kyle T. MosleyMay 27, 2022
Coach Wilson - Morgan State
Football

Damon Wilson Hired to Restore Morgan State Football

By Kyle T. MosleyMay 27, 2022
Howard over Sacred Heart
Football

2022 Cricket Celebration Bowl and MEAC/SWAC Challenge Games Scheduled

By Kyle T. MosleyMay 26, 2022