Deion Sanders is Developing a Solid 'Coaching Tree' at Jackson State

The 2021 Eddie Robinson and SWAC Coach of the Year Award winner Deion Sanders has developed a solid coaching tree at Jackson State in his first full season as head coach.

Coaching giants Eddie Robinson, Rudy Hubbard, John Merritt, and Pete Richardson didn't become legends by themselves. They had a top-notched assistants who were able to develop and train the student-athletes.

Along with the recognition of being an outstanding head coach is the possibility of losing your best assistants to other programs in need.

Deion Sanders has gone on record in several SWAC media conference calls that he supports his assistant coaches who may pursue head coaching opportunities. Coach Prime echoed his sentiments in an interview with me last week.

Mosley: "What's the next step for your coaches? A lot of people have been looking at Coach Flea [Gary Harrell] as well as a Phillips, as well as Thurman, as a possibility of becoming a head coach somewhere. And I know you wholeheartedly support those guys."

Coach Sanders: "Yeah. Dennis Thurman don't want to be a Head Coach, I can tell you that right now. I Coach Flea is a head coach, for certain. Coach Phillips. I don't know if they feel wants to be a head coach, but he has the ability to be a head coach. Coach Hart, has the ability to be a head coach. TT Taylor has the ability to be a head coach. Coach Markuson, and the whole staff has that type of ability and have that type of awareness and attractability for these kids.

JSU Assistant Coaches Gary "Coach Flea" Harrell and Dennis Thurman

The thing that people gotta realize is you gotta recruit, man. You gotta be able to compile a staff to be able to recruit as well as lead men. And I feel like several, our coaches can possibly do that for sure. The problem is I don't see too many coaches want to leave this situation. But, if they want to, I'm going to be the first one to try to elevate them to the next level. But this is a situation that we're in that has plenty of legs. So you got to really consider, what you're asking our coaches. They ain't crazy, now."

Jackson State Tigers Coaching Staff