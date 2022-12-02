Skip to main content

Gabe Giardina Leaves Albany State

Albany State's football program lost its head coach to a Division 1 program.

Gabe Giardina left the Albany State University football program to become the head coach at Charleston Southern University. The Golden Rams named Anthony Kelly as interim head coach during the school's national search to replace Giardina.

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers are a Division I football program and a member of the Big South Conference. 

"We would like to thank Coach G. and his family for the tremendous care they took with each student-athlete while assisting them in pursuing their full athletic and academic potential", President, Dr. Marion Ross Fedrick said. "The passion that he and his family have, not only for football, but the success of our students, is beyond compare. They have left their mark on our institution and will always be valued members of the Ramily.    

Giardina has been on the radar for other opportunities since last season after winning the 2021 SIAC Football Championship and making the NCAA Division II Playoff.  

Albany State posted a 37-17 overall record in five seasons under Giardina's leadership.  

He coached in the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl alongside Florida A&M's head coach Willie Simmons and South Carolina State's head coach Buddy Pough.


