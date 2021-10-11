    • October 11, 2021
    HBCU Football Scores in Week 6

    HBCU football fans witnessed the thrills of close games, barbs traded between coaches, intense rivalries, controversial calls, and Homecoming celebrations in Week 6.
    HBCU football fans witnessed the thrills of close games, barbs traded between coaches, intense rivalries, controversial calls, and Homecoming celebrations in Week 6.

    HBCU FOOTBALL SCORES - WEEK 6

    SWAC

    • Alabama State 35, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 15
    • Alcorn State 24, Grambling 20
    • Jackson State 61, Alabama A&M 15
    • Mississippi Valley State 20, Bethune Cookman 14
    • Texas Southern 35, Southern 31 (Arlington Football Showdown in Arlington, Texas)
    • Florida A&M 30, South Carolina State 7
    MEAC

    • Howard 27, Morgan State 0
    • Delaware State 56, Virginia-Lynchburg 6
    • Tennessee Tech 27, NC Central 16
    • Florida A&M 30, South Carolina State 7
    BIG SOUTH

    • North Carolina A&T 38, North Alabama 34
    • Kennesaw State 34, Hampton 15
    SIAC

    • Morehouse 31, Tuskegee 15
    • Albany State 30, Edward Waters 0
    • Benedict 24, Miles 21
    • Fort Valley State 35, Central State 14
    • Clark Atlanta 21, Allen 12
    • Savannah State 39, Erskine College 6
    • Kentucky State 49, Lane 14
    CIAA

    • Fayetteville State 15, Shaw 12
    • Winston-Salem State 26, Johnson C. Smith 12
    • Virginia Union 32, Lincoln (PA) 0
    • Bowie State 14, Chowan 3
    • Livingstone 21, St. Augustine's 7
    • Virginia State 35, Elizabeth State 7

