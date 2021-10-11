HBCU Football Scores in Week 6
HBCU football fans witnessed the thrills of close games, barbs traded between coaches, intense rivalries, controversial calls, and Homecoming celebrations in Week 6.
HBCU FOOTBALL SCORES - WEEK 6
SWAC
- Alabama State 35, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 15
- Alcorn State 24, Grambling 20
- Jackson State 61, Alabama A&M 15
- Mississippi Valley State 20, Bethune Cookman 14
- Texas Southern 35, Southern 31 (Arlington Football Showdown in Arlington, Texas)
- Florida A&M 30, South Carolina State 7
MEAC
- Howard 27, Morgan State 0
- Delaware State 56, Virginia-Lynchburg 6
- Tennessee Tech 27, NC Central 16
BIG SOUTH
- North Carolina A&T 38, North Alabama 34
- Kennesaw State 34, Hampton 15
SIAC
- Morehouse 31, Tuskegee 15
- Albany State 30, Edward Waters 0
- Benedict 24, Miles 21
- Fort Valley State 35, Central State 14
- Clark Atlanta 21, Allen 12
- Savannah State 39, Erskine College 6
- Kentucky State 49, Lane 14
CIAA
- Fayetteville State 15, Shaw 12
- Winston-Salem State 26, Johnson C. Smith 12
- Virginia Union 32, Lincoln (PA) 0
- Bowie State 14, Chowan 3
- Livingstone 21, St. Augustine's 7
- Virginia State 35, Elizabeth State 7