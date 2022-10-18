HBCU football teams are drawing the most penalties in the FCS, and as a result, the losses are growing.

Bethune Cookman University's Que'shane Byrd #5 fights off a Grambling State tackler, Saturday September 24, 2022 at Daytona Stadium. Dtb Bcu Football 3; Credit:© David Tucker / USA TODAY NETWORK

Undisciplined on-field behavior results in penalties. The infractions could result in stopping drives or allowing your opponents to extend drives. Most often, penalties occur at the worst time in games.

After Week 7, the FCS listed the programs with the most penalties per game. Three of the top five were HBCU football teams. Penalties are sobering statistics and often dictate the wins and losses of a program. Still, the correlation is usually correct - more penalties equal more losses.

More Penalties = More Losses

Grambling State: 11.43 penalties per game; Record: 1-6 (Last in the SWAC West) Bethune-Cookman: 10.5 penalties per game; Record: 1-6 (Last in the SWAC East; Its lone win was over Grambling) Morgan State: 9.0 penalties per game; Record: 2-4 (Last in the MEAC)

Grambling State's head coach Hue Jackson knows how destructive the penalty bug has been for the G-Men. The football team has amassed 80 penalties for 652 yards (93.1 yards per game) in seven outings.

Hue Jackson; Courtesy Grambling Athletics

"I think what we got to continue to do is we've had this penalty situation, and I've done everything I know to do to keep emphasizing this, and we're going to continue to emphasize it," Jackson told the media on Monday's SWAC Coaches press conference.

"Obviously, if we don't get a penalty and the OPI at the end of the game, we got a chance to win the game. So it's unfortunate, but these things are just continuing to rear their ugly head, and we got to solve it."

Bethune-Cookman is right behind Grambling State with 63 infractions for 553 yards (92.2 yards per game) in the Wildcats' six games.

In six contests, Morgan State has accumulated 54 penalties for 599 yards (99.8 yards per game).

Last season's Celebration Bowl winners South Carolina State (2-4) have racked up 439 yards (73.2 yards per game) on 49 penalties.

It Starts with the Head Coach

SiriusXM NFL "Moving the Chains" host Pat Kirwan told the story about Bill Parcells when he took over the Jets. They went from last in the AFC East in penalties to first after Parcells' first season in New York. Kirwan contends that it's the head coach that makes the difference. A coach like Parcells held his players accountable for the penalties. Either the player was fined or lost playing time due to continued mistakes.

Bethune-Cookman's players were last home in Daytona before Hurricane Ian destroyed most of the university's campus and facilities. Coach Terry Sims has the daunting task of keeping his football team together while on the road. In Grambling's case, they hosted their first home game against Florida A&M.

There could be a correlation between being on the road and a lack of focus. However, Jackson State evacuated Jackson, MS, after flooding forced them out earlier this season.

The head coaches must discipline undisciplined performances. If not, the losses will continue, and frustration will grow.

