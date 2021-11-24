HBCU Football Top 5 Power Teams - 2021 Postseason Edition, No. 1

HBCU Football's top five power rankings ahead of conference championship games and postseason action in the FCS.

JSU QB Shedeur Sanders; Credit: JSU Athletics

1. Jackson State (10-1, 8-0 SWAC East Champions)

Prairie View A&M will pay a visit to 'THEE CATHEDRAL' of Black College football on Dec. 4 to clash with Jackson State for the 2021 SWAC Football Conference Championship title.

JSU disposed of Alcorn State in Week 12 and boosted Prairie View into the title tilt. The Tigers' defense shut down Felix Harper most of the second half and allowed Shedeur Sanders and the offense to take command and win.

Head coach Deion Sanders noted that it was "another slow start" for the offense, which they must avoid against Coach Dooley's Panthers defense.

The following Saturday's game-winner will earn a berth to the 2021 Cricket Celebration Bowl against South Carolina State Bulldogs in Atlanta, GA, on Dec. 18.

DB BJ Bohler; Credit: FAMU Athletics

2. Florida A&M (9-2, 7-1 SWAC)

Kudos to the Florida A&M for earning a bid to play in the 2021 FCS Playoffs this Saturday. The Rattlers' first-round opponent will be Southeastern Louisiana Lions.

FCS' top-ranked offense (SLU) squares off the fourth-ranked defense (FAMU) at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond, LA. I will be in the arena watching the contest.

FCS sacks leader Isaiah Land (19 sacks) must find a way to neutralize 2020-21 Stats Perform FCS Walter Payton Award winner quarterback Cole Kelley. SLU's signal-caller is a dual-threat in the passing game (38 touchdowns) and rushing (16 touchdowns). Kelley is highly accurate at a 74.2% completion rate.

The FCS All-American will have his hands full with the speed of Coach Simmons' ferocious "Dark Cloud Defense," which must make SLU one-dimensional. Cole is the Lions' top-rusher, followed by running back Taron Jones.

Suppose the Rattlers can shut down the run and contain Kelley to force him into strictly passing. However, that's not a sure bet. Against Incarnate Word, Kelley was 50/68 for 647 yards and three touchdowns; and gained 56 yards with one rushing touchdown.

SLU receivers Austi Mitchell, Larvadain Gage, and Nolan Givan are dangerous. The Rattlers' secondary led by BJ Bohler and Markquese Bell had 12 interceptions this season. Bell told Tallahassee Democrat Rory Sharrock the keys for the defense will be "executing on the little things, being disciplined, finishing every play, playing fast and physical."

FAMU's offense is clicking on all cylinders down the final games of the regular season. The momentum favors the Rattlers. On a cold Saturday night in Louisiana, the FAMU team must be disciplined and keep their composure going into hostile territory in Louisiana.

If they play Ratter's football, Coach Simmons' squad will leave with a win and a trip scheduled to meet James Madison in the second round.

3. Prairie View A&M (7-3, 6-1 SWAC)

Prairie View essentially had another bye on Saturday. The Panthers drove to College Station in an FCS-FBS late-season match against the 16th-ranked Texas A&M Aggies. The game wasn't close for a final score of 52-3.

Fortunately, the Panthers did not sustain significant injuries - but it was close. DB Antonio Johnson on a blitz rocked Prairie View's quarterback Jawon Pass. The signal-caller fumbled and was injured on the play. Pass did not finish the game but will play in the SWAC title game versus Jackson State on Dec. 4.

The only offensive production was via running back Jaden Stewart, who rushed 24 times for 100 yards.

PV won the SWAC West when JSU defeated rival Alcorn State in Jackson, MS.

4. Alabama A&M (7-3, 5-3 SWAC)

The storied collegiate career of Aqeel Glass concluded on Saturday. Glass threw for 450 yards and six touchdowns against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in his career finale.

The 2021 Walter Payton Award finalist totaled 12,136 passing yards at Alabama A&M.

His passing yards are fourth all-time in the SWAC behind Steve McNair (14,496 yards), Bruce Eugene (13,530 yards), and Willie Toten (12,711 yards).

Coach Maynor called Glass an "elite quarterback," he is correct.

The Bulldogs' 2021 finished the SWAC with QB Glass as the passing leader (3,188 yards, 30 TD), rushing leader RB Quarles (918 yards, 10 TD), and receiving leader WR Abdul Fatai Ibrahim (893 yards, 6 TD).

A&M defeated UAPB 52-24 in Week 12.

Credit: SCS Athletics

5. South Carolina State (6-5, MEAC CHAMPIONS)

The MEAC 2021 Coach of the Year Buddy Pough keeps delivering the wins for the Bulldogs football program. Pough concluded his 20th season with the 2021 MEAC Football title and a trip to the 2021 Celebration Bowl.

The Bulldogs spanked the Spartans 31-21 in the MEAC season finale. Corey Fields was 21/34 for 250 yards and three touchdowns with one interception on the day. Running back Kendall Flowers pounded the Spartans' defensive front with 32 carries for 172 yards and one touchdown. Field's favorite receiver was Shaquan Davis who grabbed nine passes for 141 yards and three touchdowns.

Pough must get his team ready to face either Jackson State or Prairie View in the 2021 Cricket Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Saturday, Dec. 18.

