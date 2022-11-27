HBCU Football Top-5 Rankings | 2022 Postseason

HOUSTON, TX - The die has been cast for the penultimate big game in HBCU football. The Southern Jaguars (7-4, 5-3 SWAC) will travel to Jackson for the "Boom Box Rematch" with the Jackson State Tigers (11-0, 8-0 SWAC) in the 2022 SWAC Football Championship game on Dec 3.

Saturday's contest will sort out the conference representative before battling North Carolina Central in the 2022 Celebration Bowl on Dec 17.

After watching Prairie View, Texas Southern, and Alcorn State go down in Week 12 to upsets, Southern had a brief moment of teetering towards being upset by Grambling in the Bayou Classic. The Tigers were up 17-14 in the 3rd quarter until Southern seized control in the 4th stanza with 20 unanswered points to win 34-17.

Eventually, we will witness the crowning of the 2022 SWAC Football Champion. Will it be Eric Dooley's Southern Jaguars? Or, shall Coach Prime and his Jackson State Tigers repeat in front of 50,000+ at The Vet. Nonetheless, the intrigue, excitement, and fate of HBCU football are far from being decided.

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders encourages the Tigers after coming from behind at the Jack Spinks Football Stadium in Lorman, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Tcl Jsu Alcorn; Credit:© Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

HBCU POWER FIVE TEAMS

Jackson State (11-0, 8-0 SWAC East) | The Tigers have the Southern Jaguars in their crosshairs. The 2022 SWAC Championship game will feature the Tigers' road to total SWAC domination. North Carolina Central (9-2, 4-1 MEAC)| Trei Oliver and the Eagles will represent the MEAC in the 2022 Celebration Bowl. Florida A&M (9-2, 7-1 SWAC East) | The Rattlers were snubbed by the FCS Playoffs selection committee. Xavier Smith and Isaiah Land will be in postseason all-star bowl games. Southern Jaguars (7-4, 5-3 SWAC) | The Jaguars earned a spot in the SWAC Championship. Can Southern seek redemption from the 35-0 blowout they suffered to Jackson State? Benedict (10-1, 7-0 SIAC) | 2022 SIAC Champions fell to Wingate 23-6 in the NCAA Super Region II Playoffs. It was an excellent season for the Tigers.

Eric Dooley leads Southern to the 49th Bayou Classic Win.

HBCU POWER FIVE COACHES

Deion Sanders - Jackson State: 2022 SWAC East Champions, 2022 FCS Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Candidate; Could this be the last time Coach Deion Sanders grace an HBCU football sideline? Trei Oliver - NCCU: 2022 MEAC Champions, 2022 FCS Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Candidate, MEAC Coach of the Year Eric Dooley - Southern: The SWAC West titleholders hope be David to the SWAC's Goliath, Jackson State on Saturday. Willie Simmons - FAMU: Simmons and FAMU have a valid case against the NCAA selectors as 7-4 teams were defeated in the FCS Playoffs. Chennis Berry - Benedict: Wingate dominated Benedict in the NCAA Super Region II Playoffs; 2022 SIAC Football Champions, SIAC Coach of the Year

Nov 26, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes fan holds a sign in reference to Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders (not pictured) during the second half against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

