HBCU Football's Top-5 Power Rankings | Week 5

HBCUs power-five rankings of teams, coaches, and players going into Week 5 of the 2022 football season.

HBCU POWER FIVE TEAMS | WEEK 5

  1. Jackson State (4-0, 3-0 SWAC) | Tigers had 49-unanswered points
  2. North Carolina Central (4-0, 0-0 MEAC) | Eagles in control of the MEAC
  3. Alcorn State (2-2, 1-0 SWAC) | Huge win over McNeese State
  4. Prairie View (2-2, 2-0 SWAC) | Panthers surprising SWAC wins 
  5. Virginia Union (4-0, 2-0 CIAA) | A tough win over Fayetteville State

Honorable Mention: Florida A&M, Albany State, Texas Southern, Bethune-Cookman

JSU Coach Deion Sanders

HBCU Legends Summary of Week-4 Teams and Coaches: 

  • Jackson State is outscoring their opponents 190-37 through four games int the season.  Shedeur Sanders is No. 5 in the FCS in passing yards. 
  • Coach Trei Oliver and NCCU are controlling the MEAC and proving they are a solid team heading towards Atlanta for the Celebration Bowl.
  • Coach McNair has Mr. Howard is a Beast - pounding and punishing the Braves' opponents. He's the leading rusher in the SWAC with 576 yards (144 yards/game). Howard was 5 yards away from 300 on the day; I wonder why Coach McNair didn't allow him to pick up the extra five yards.  Whatever Coach told the Braves at halftime sparked an remarkable second half. 
  • Bubba McDowell's team forced four turnovers!  Playing defense hard and strong like their ball coach did in college and pros.
  • The win over Fayetteville State wasn't pretty, but Coach Parker's team got an important W over a well-coached team.
Fred McNair

HBCU POWER FIVE COACHES | WEEK 5

  1. Deion Sanders - Jackson State
  2. Fred McNair - Alcorn State
  3. Bubba McDowell - Prairie View
  4. Alvin Parker - Virginia Union
  5. Trei Oliver - NCCU
Honorable Mention: Willie Simmons - Florida A&M

Xavier Smith - FAMU - Week 4

HBCU POWER FIVE OFFENSIVE PLAYERS | WEEK 5

  1. RB Jarveon Howard - Alcorn State: 24 carries, 295 yards, and 4 TDs
  2. QB Shedeur Sanders - Jackson State: 40/51, 438 yards, 1 INT, and 4 TDs
  3. WR Dallas Daniels - Jackson State: 10 receptions, 142 yards
  4. RB Jada Byers - Virginia Union: 31 carries, 161 yards, 3 TDs
  5. WR Xavier Smith - Florida A&M: 8 receptions, 96 yards, 3 TDs

Honorable Mention: QB Andrew Body - Texas Southern: 17/32, 229 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs; Corey Fields - South Carolina State: 26/49, 316 yards, 4 TDs

Bethune-Cookman Cornerback Deas

HBCU POWER FIVE DEFENSIVE PLAYERS | WEEK 5

  1. CB Darnell Deas - Bethune-Cookman: 1 Pick-Six 
  2. LB Isaiah Land - Florida A&M: 14 tackles
  3. LB Nyles Gaddy - Jackson State: 2 TFL
  4. LB BJ Davis- South Carolina State: 17 tackles
  5. DB Zelly Aldridge - Tuskegee: 5 tackles, 1 PBD, 1 INT

HBCU POWER FIVE SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYERS: WEEK 5

  1. CB Darnell Deas - Bethune-Cookman: 97-yards kick return for TD, 127 yards total
  2. PK Noah Kiani- Alcorn State: 42-yard FG
  3. PK Dylan Moghaddam - Bethune-Cookman: 3/3 FGs, 3/4 PAT
  4. PK Alejandro Mata - Jackson State: 5/5 PAT
  5. P Dyson Roberts - South Carolina State: 4 punts, 203 total yards, 50.8 yards/punt

Bethune-Cookman Cornerback Deas
