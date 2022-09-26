HBCU Football's Top-5 Power Rankings | Week 5
HBCUs power-five rankings of teams, coaches, and players going into Week 5 of the 2022 football season.
HBCU POWER FIVE TEAMS | WEEK 5
- Jackson State (4-0, 3-0 SWAC) | Tigers had 49-unanswered points
- North Carolina Central (4-0, 0-0 MEAC) | Eagles in control of the MEAC
- Alcorn State (2-2, 1-0 SWAC) | Huge win over McNeese State
- Prairie View (2-2, 2-0 SWAC) | Panthers surprising SWAC wins
- Virginia Union (4-0, 2-0 CIAA) | A tough win over Fayetteville State
Honorable Mention: Florida A&M, Albany State, Texas Southern, Bethune-Cookman
HBCU Legends Summary of Week-4 Teams and Coaches:
- Jackson State is outscoring their opponents 190-37 through four games int the season. Shedeur Sanders is No. 5 in the FCS in passing yards.
- Coach Trei Oliver and NCCU are controlling the MEAC and proving they are a solid team heading towards Atlanta for the Celebration Bowl.
- Coach McNair has Mr. Howard is a Beast - pounding and punishing the Braves' opponents. He's the leading rusher in the SWAC with 576 yards (144 yards/game). Howard was 5 yards away from 300 on the day; I wonder why Coach McNair didn't allow him to pick up the extra five yards. Whatever Coach told the Braves at halftime sparked an remarkable second half.
- Bubba McDowell's team forced four turnovers! Playing defense hard and strong like their ball coach did in college and pros.
- The win over Fayetteville State wasn't pretty, but Coach Parker's team got an important W over a well-coached team.
HBCU POWER FIVE COACHES | WEEK 5
- Deion Sanders - Jackson State
- Fred McNair - Alcorn State
- Bubba McDowell - Prairie View
- Alvin Parker - Virginia Union
- Trei Oliver - NCCU
Honorable Mention: Willie Simmons - Florida A&M
HBCU POWER FIVE OFFENSIVE PLAYERS | WEEK 5
- RB Jarveon Howard - Alcorn State: 24 carries, 295 yards, and 4 TDs
- QB Shedeur Sanders - Jackson State: 40/51, 438 yards, 1 INT, and 4 TDs
- WR Dallas Daniels - Jackson State: 10 receptions, 142 yards
- RB Jada Byers - Virginia Union: 31 carries, 161 yards, 3 TDs
- WR Xavier Smith - Florida A&M: 8 receptions, 96 yards, 3 TDs
Honorable Mention: QB Andrew Body - Texas Southern: 17/32, 229 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs; Corey Fields - South Carolina State: 26/49, 316 yards, 4 TDs
HBCU POWER FIVE DEFENSIVE PLAYERS | WEEK 5
- CB Darnell Deas - Bethune-Cookman: 1 Pick-Six
- LB Isaiah Land - Florida A&M: 14 tackles
- LB Nyles Gaddy - Jackson State: 2 TFL
- LB BJ Davis- South Carolina State: 17 tackles
- DB Zelly Aldridge - Tuskegee: 5 tackles, 1 PBD, 1 INT
HBCU POWER FIVE SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYERS: WEEK 5
- CB Darnell Deas - Bethune-Cookman: 97-yards kick return for TD, 127 yards total
- PK Noah Kiani- Alcorn State: 42-yard FG
- PK Dylan Moghaddam - Bethune-Cookman: 3/3 FGs, 3/4 PAT
- PK Alejandro Mata - Jackson State: 5/5 PAT
- P Dyson Roberts - South Carolina State: 4 punts, 203 total yards, 50.8 yards/punt
